Kobai Announces Listing on Databricks Marketplace, Empowering Data-Driven Decision Making

PLEASANTON, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kobai, the leading Semantic Graph partner of Databricks, is pleased to announce its listing on the Databricks Marketplace. The Databricks Marketplace expands customers’ ability to deliver innovation, and advanced analytics and AI initiatives. As a Databricks Marketplace solution, Kobai will enable customers to put data to work more quickly. Leveraging Delta Sharing capabilities, with Kobai’s graph-based Semantic layer, users can build data products with confidence and deliver insights and innovation faster.

Key Benefits of Kobai's Offering:

Semantic Foundation : Kobai Semantic Graph captures business context and democratizes data, enabling organizations to build a solid foundation for data-driven decision making.

: Kobai Semantic Graph captures business context and democratizes data, enabling organizations to build a solid foundation for data-driven decision making. Elimination of Data Silos : By establishing connections and relationships between disparate data sources Kobai provides a unified view of data by integrating data from various sources into a single semantic layer. This allows users to query and analyze data from multiple sources without being limited by the original data structures or formats.

: By establishing connections and relationships between disparate data sources Kobai provides a unified view of data by integrating data from various sources into a single semantic layer. This allows users to query and analyze data from multiple sources without being limited by the original data structures or formats. Codeless and Self-Serve Interface : With a codeless and self-serve interface, users can define their ontology models of business domains, create ad-hoc queries, and integrate, normalize, and map data from all sources.

: With a codeless and self-serve interface, users can define their ontology models of business domains, create ad-hoc queries, and integrate, normalize, and map data from all sources. Reusability and Incremental Data Mapping : Kobai's platform offers 100% reusable models, questions, and an incremental data mapping process, ensuring efficiency and scalability.

: Kobai's platform offers 100% reusable models, questions, and an incremental data mapping process, ensuring efficiency and scalability. Granular Security: Kobai enables granular field-level security, limiting access to sensitive information and ensuring data privacy and compliance.

By listing on the Databricks Marketplace, Databricks customers can leverage the following Kobai benefits:

Buyer-Centric Approach : The Databricks Marketplace offers buyer-side advantages, such as shorter procurement cycles, pre-vetted solutions, and usage-based pricing, aligning with Kobai's commitment to customer-centricity.

: The Databricks Marketplace offers buyer-side advantages, such as shorter procurement cycles, pre-vetted solutions, and usage-based pricing, aligning with Kobai's commitment to customer-centricity. Seamless Integration : Kobai's offering can seamlessly integrate with Databricks' Data Intelligence Platform, enabling organizations to leverage the power of AI and data management for enhanced decision-making capabilities.

: Kobai's offering can seamlessly integrate with Databricks' Data Intelligence Platform, enabling organizations to leverage the power of AI and data management for enhanced decision-making capabilities. Access and Semantically organize third-party data through Delta Sharing: Evaluate data products, using a variety of tools like notebooks and dashboards, then put the data into production ready use cases, by integrating and building your semantically organized data with Kobai.

"Our partnership with Kobai on the Databricks marketplace opens up exciting possibilities for data-driven organizations," said Shiv Trisal, WW leader of Manufacturing, Transportation & Energy GTM at Databricks. "By combining Kobai's secure data sharing capabilities with the power of Databricks' lakehouse platform, we are empowering customers to fuel seamless data collaboration across platforms, clouds, and regions. Together, we are equipping organizations with the tools they need to drive innovation in their industrial operations," Trisal added. "By breaking down data silos and enabling seamless collaboration, we are empowering customers to unlock new insights, optimize processes, and stay ahead of the curve in an increasingly competitive landscape."

"We are excited to extend our partnership with Databricks by offering our semantic graph in the Databricks Marketplace," said Parag Goradia, CEO at Kobai. "Kobai’s semantic graph allows Databricks’ customers to accelerate decision-making and time to insights by enabling intuitive, rapid, and reusable connections between data sources.”

About Kobai

Kobai’s semantic graph enables enterprises to unlock the full value of their data, drive innovation, and create sustainable competitive advantages in today’s rapidly evolving digital landscape. By creating contextual relationships between enterprise data sets, Kobai enables users to query data using natural language.

To learn more, visit:

Website: Kobai.io

Databricks Marketplace: https://marketplace.databricks.com/?searchKey=kobai&sortBy=date