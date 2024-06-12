Toyoda Gosei Launches Showcase at Toyota Housing Development of Next-Generation Technology for Better Living

KIYOSU, Japan & REDMOND, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd. has started a trial of new technology at a large housing development by Toyota Housing Corporation. This technology is a new field for Toyoda Gosei that will contribute to better living. As a first step, the company is conducting an experiential display of microwave power technology, or next-generation wireless power.

Based on its 2030 Business Plan, Toyoda Gosei is developing solutions for social issues with the aim of contributing to a future of better mobility and living. It is currently partnering with Toyota Housing in its efforts to create new value for better living in community.

Ossia is the leading wireless power company in the world with the Cota Technology setting the global standard for wireless power transfer at a distance. The Cota Technology will power multiple devices within a home, allowing for the human experience to be enhanced through data collection, smart power management and better living technologies. Ossia has been leveraging the patented, FCC-approved power-at-a-distance technology to develop products that offer a seamless transition to wireless power and away from less sustainable and less convenient energy sources such as batteries and plugged in charging methods.

The Cota technology can charge devices wirelessly over distances of several meters and contribute to more comfortable living.1 This is the first display in Japan in an actual living environment, and people’s experiences in common facilities within the housing development will serve for wider recognition of this new technology and allow users’ voices to be incorporated in further product development.

Toyoda Gosei is also planning trials of other new technologies in the same housing development. Based on these trials as a foothold, the company will collaborate with various device manufacturers. With a view toward use in infrastructure for future mobility and smart cities, Toyoda Gosei will continue developing technology and products to create new value for better living.

About:

Ossia Inc. is leading the world on what is possible with wireless power. Ossia's flagship Cota® technology redefines wireless power by safely delivering remote, targeted energy to devices at a distance. Ossia's Cota technology is a patented smart antenna technology that automatically keeps multiple devices charged without any user intervention and enables an efficient and truly wire-free, powered-up world that is always on and always connected. Ossia is headquartered in Redmond, Washington. Visit our website at www.ossia.com.

1 Since 2020, Toyoda Gosei has been developing this new technology with Ossia Inc., a World Leader in Wireless Power.