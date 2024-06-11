Airspan and Semco Maritime Partner to Deliver Cutting-Edge Connectivity Solutions for Wind Turbines

ESBJERG, Denmark--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Airspan Networks Holdings Inc., a provider of ground-breaking, disruptive software and hardware for 5G networks and a pioneer in end-to-end Open RAN solutions is thrilled to announce our collaboration with Semco Maritime to enhance connectivity in wind turbines. This partnership will be showcased at the "Offshore Digitalisation Workshop" hosted by Semco Maritime from June 11th to 13th, 2024, at their headquarters in Esbjerg, Denmark.

Wind turbines, with tower bases reaching up to 6 meters (20 feet) in diameter—comparable to the width of a city bus—and heights of over 100 meters (328 feet), roughly equivalent to a 30-story building, require robust internal connectivity for operational efficiency and worker safety. Reliable, secure, and mobile 5G connectivity is essential to monitor and manage the performance of these massive structures.

Modern wind turbines house critical components and systems that must be continuously monitored. Small cell radio units, like those developed by Airspan, are pivotal in ensuring seamless connectivity within these structures. This technology allows for real-time performance monitoring, fault detection, and enhances safety protocols for workers.

Semco Maritime, a renowned system integrator with extensive experience in offshore and maritime solutions, is instrumental in assembling the comprehensive connectivity solution. "Our collaboration with Airspan brings state-of-the-art connectivity solutions to the forefront of wind turbine technology, ensuring safety and operational excellence," said Brian Boye, Senior Sales Manager at Semco Maritime. "We are excited to demonstrate these advancements at our upcoming workshop."

During the workshop, Airspan and Semco Maritime will conduct a live demo showcasing several use cases utilizing 5G Airspan radios. These include connecting new safety devices, such as a defibrillator, enabling immediate communication with onshore doctors, demonstrating critical communications using MCX software for UEs MCPTT (Mission Critical Push-To-Talk) communications, and deploying drones to monitor wind turbines. These scenarios highlight the critical role of reliable connectivity in ensuring operational efficiency and safety within wind turbines.

"We are proud to partner with Semco Maritime to deliver reliable and secure connectivity solutions for wind turbines," said Henrik Smith-Petersen, CSMO at Airspan. "Our 5G technology ensures that these towering structures operate smoothly and safely, providing essential support for the renewable energy sector."

About Airspan

Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. is a U.S.-based provider of groundbreaking, disruptive software and hardware for 5G networks, and a pioneer in end-to-end Open RAN solutions that provide interoperability with other vendors. As a result of innovative technology and significant R&D investments to build and expand 5G solutions, Airspan believes it is well-positioned with 5G indoor and outdoor, Open RAN, private networks for enterprise customers and industrial use applications, fixed wireless access (FWA), Air-To-Ground, Neutral Host Networks and Utilities solutions to help mobile network operators of all sizes deploy their networks of the future, today. With over one million cells shipped to 1,000 customers in more than 100 countries, Airspan has global scale. For more information, visit www.airspan.com.