B. Hepworth to Launch Gearless Drive Maritime Axial Motor Solution via ECM’s PrintStator Motor CAD SaaS Platform

NEEDHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Electric motor design and software company ECM PCB Stator Tech and B. Hepworth – the global leader in window wiping/wash systems – have announced the development of a next generation solution integrating PCB Stator electric motors.

Per the collaboration, B. Hepworth will leverage ECM’s award-winning Motor CAD optimization platform, PrintStator. B. Hepworth has successfully begun production of a commercial windshield wiper product that will enter markets in the first quarter of 2025.

Headquartered in the UK, with a US based subsidiary, B. Hepworth brings over 70 years of experience in designing high performance marine wiper systems. B. Hepworth’s straight-line and pantograph wiper solutions are found in numerous applications, including U.S. Navy fleet vessels and commercial yacht lines.

“B. Hepworth is already a long-time leader in innovating superior wiper products for the machines that move the world. ECM is excited to join forces to help take that performance and innovation to the next level,” said ECM CEO Brian Casey.

As a company, ECM pairs patented PCB Stator innovation to PrintStator Motor CAD to create next generation electric machines that are smaller, quieter, and more energy and space efficient. These benefits apply to a broad range of use cases that include Consumer Electronics, HVAC, E-Mobility, Medical, Robotics, Aerospace, and more.

ECM’s PCB Stators replace the bulky copper windings in traditional motors with an ultra-thin disc. PCB Stator motors designed with PrintStator are up to 70% lighter than conventional options—while achieving efficiencies in excess of 90% and requiring just 20% of the raw materials.

ECM has earned 14 award distinctions for its Motor CAD platform and electric motor solutions, including winning the 2024 Automate Innovation Awards for Software.

B. Hepworth will unveil their first commercial wiper product with integrated PCB Stator technology in September and make it available in the market in Q1 2025. The company plans to optimize additional B. Hepworth windscreen wiper and wash systems with PCB Stator innovation.

“Our partnership with ECM heralds a new era in motor technology and is aligned with our commitment to efficiency and sustainability. By integrating their cutting-edge PCB Stator design solutions, we're not only enhancing performance but also reducing material usage. This paves the way for environmentally conscious progress in our products,” said B. Hepworth’s Head of Sales, Marketing, and Engineering, Bert Thijssen.

About ECM

ECM PCB Stator Tech uses advanced Motor CAD and patented PCB Stator—printed circuit board—technology to create next generation electric motors for multiple applications. ECM’s award-winning PrintStator software powers the design, manufacture, and integration of PCB Stator motors that are lighter, quieter, and more energy and space efficient across a broad range of use cases. ECM designed motors achieve efficiencies in excess of 90 percent while requiring up to 70 percent less raw materials to produce.

ECM has collaborated with multiple organizations to create optimized motor solutions across a variety of verticals: HVAC, Consumer Electronics, E-Mobility, Fitness, Medical, Robotics, Renewable Energy, Aerospace, Defense, and more.

ECM’s design partners include aerospace and defense innovator L3 Harris, global electronics manufacturer Celestica, and consumer electronics startup Nodo Film Systems.

ECM is a 2024 CES Innovation Awards Honoree and winner of four International SaaS Awards—including SaaS Solution of The Year, Best SaaS Product For CSR, Sustainability And ESG, and Best SaaS Product For Engineering Management, PLM Or CAD. ECM’s PrintStator software is also an Automate Innovation Awards, Machine Design IDEA Awards, and Design World LEAP Awards winner.

ECM has offices in Boston (MA) and Bozeman (MT) and a business development representative in Europe.

You can learn more about ECM’s PCB Stator technology and PrintStator Motor CAD platform at www.pcbstator.com and via this video: “How Does a PCB Stator Work?” For inquiries regarding ECM custom solutions contact info@pcbstator.com.

About B. Hepworth

B. Hepworth is the global leader in the design and manufacture of windscreen wiping and wash systems. The company also produces associated electrical control systems for the Marine, Rail, and Specialist Vehicle markets.

As a complete in-house manufacturing company, B Hepworth is currently in possession of some of the industry's most esteemed accreditations, including IRIS, DNV, ABS, EN15085, and ISO – 9001.

You can visit B. Hepworth’s website for a full breakdown of premium products and production capabilities: https://b-hepworth.co.uk/.