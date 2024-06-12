Olympus and HCLTech expand Engineering and R&D partnership

TOKYO & NOIDA, India--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HCLTech, a leading global technology company, and Olympus Corporation (Olympus), a global MedTech company, have expanded their strategic partnership to enable advanced and affordable healthcare for patients through cutting-edge engineering technologies.

HCLTech will leverage its global leadership in Engineering and R&D services along with artificial intelligence (AI) based solutions to provide speed and scale to Olympus’ global product development journey.

HCLTech will establish a dedicated product innovation center in Hyderabad, India to serve Olympus’ operations across US, Europe, Middle East and Africa. The center is expected to commence operations by July 2024 and boost Olympus’ business expansion plans and drive advancements in medical technology.

HCLTech and Olympus share a decade-long partnership in core Engineering and R&D, spanning product engineering, software engineering, product sustenance, risk and regulatory services. HCLTech serves Olympus from its global delivery centers in India and Vietnam.

“It is with great pleasure and excitement that we announce this agreement with HCLTech, with whom we share a decade-long partnership in core Engineering and R&D services. I am confident that our collaboration will enhance Olympus’ engineering capabilities and unlock new innovations that enable quality healthcare through technology,” said Andre Roggan, Chief Technology Officer, Olympus.

“HCLTech is focused on bringing together the best of technology and its people to supercharge progress for its clients. We look forward to deepening our collaboration with Olympus, adding tangible value to its new product development and growth with our expertise in MedTech product engineering,” said Hari Sadarahalli, Corporate Vice President and Head of Engineering and R&D Services, HCLTech.

HCLTech is partner to 100+ of the top 250 engineering R&D spenders globally. The company has been ranked #1 engineering services provider in Everest Group’s 2023 PEAK Matrix Provider of the Year™ Awards and rated a leader in IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Software Engineering Services 2023 Vendor Assessment.