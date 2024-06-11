MGM Resorts International Taps Viral Nation as Influencer Marketing Agency of Record

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MGM Resorts International, a global leader in entertainment, hospitality, and leisure experiences, has named Viral Nation its official Influencer Marketing Agency of Record (AOR). Viral Nation, a leader in Social-First transformation, renowned for its expertise in creating impactful campaigns and fostering authentic connections between brands and consumers, will collaborate with MGM Resorts to amplify the brand’s presence and engagement within the rapidly evolving digital landscape.

“Aligning with Viral Nation underscores our dedication to leveraging the power of influencer marketing to connect with our diverse audiences in meaningful ways,” said Sarah Moore, SVP of Marketing for MGM Resorts. “As we evolve our marketing strategies, we are confident Viral Nation's unparalleled expertise will further elevate our brands and drive engagement.”

With a portfolio spanning iconic destinations such as Bellagio, ARIA, The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, MGM Grand and Mandalay Bay, MGM Resorts offers unparalleled experiences in hospitality, gaming, dining, entertainment and beyond. Through this collaboration, MGM Resorts will leverage Viral Nation's extensive network of influencers to reach new audiences, drive meaningful engagement and reinforce its position as a leader in the global hospitality industry.

Joe Gagliese, CEO and Co-Founder of Viral Nation, said, “We are thrilled to be selected as MGM Resorts' Influencer Marketing Agency of Record. MGM Resorts' dedication to cutting-edge strategies mirrors our agency's focus on Social-First Marketing, which drives tangible results for brands. By leveraging influencers and social platforms, we'll craft compelling campaigns that captivate global audiences and drive meaningful engagement. Together with MGM Resorts, we're poised to showcase the power of social media in delivering impactful business outcomes.”

Viral Nation will support MGM Resorts with influencer marketing strategy, execution and implementation across its entire brand ambassador program, all backed by Viral Nation’s award-winning, Social-First technology.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) is an S&P 500® global entertainment company with national and international locations featuring best-in-class hotels and casinos, state-of-the-art meetings and conference spaces, incredible live and theatrical entertainment experiences, and an extensive array of restaurant, nightlife and retail offerings. MGM Resorts creates immersive, iconic experiences through its suite of Las Vegas-inspired brands. The MGM Resorts portfolio encompasses 31 unique hotel and gaming destinations globally, including some of the most recognizable resort brands in the industry. The Company's 50/50 venture, BetMGM, LLC, offers U.S. sports betting and online gaming through market-leading brands, including BetMGM and partypoker, and the Company’s subsidiary LeoVegas AB offers sports betting and online gaming through market-leading brands in several jurisdictions throughout Europe. The Company is currently pursuing targeted expansion in Asia through the integrated resort opportunity in Japan. Through its “Focused on What Matters: Embracing Humanity and Protecting the Planet” philosophy, MGM Resorts commits to creating a more sustainable future, while striving to make a bigger difference in the lives of its employees, guests, and in the communities where it operates. The global employees of MGM Resorts are proud of their company for being recognized as one of FORTUNE® Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies®. For more information, please visit us at mgmresorts.com. Please also connect with us @MGMResortsIntl on Twitter as well as Facebook and Instagram.

About Viral Nation

Viral Nation unlocks the full power of Social-First marketing to scale brands into the future. Since 2014, Viral Nation has been connecting the dots between Culture, Influence and Technology to drive meaningful results for clients ranging from the world’s biggest brands to the individual influencer. Today, as the leader in social-first transformation, we unite the social ecosystem through our full-service creative agency, a 360° digital talent representation agency and award-winning, social-first suite of technology solutions. Named as one of the fastest-growing technology companies in North America for 2023 by Deloitte, Viral Nation is a global company and home to the largest influencer roster. Our multidisciplinary teams are as diverse as our portfolio, proud to fuel growth for global brands including Audible, Campbell’s, Chegg, The Coca-Cola Company, Disney, A24, Microsoft, Meta, Vivid Seats, Tencent, TJX, and Walmart. For more information, please visit www.viralnation.com and follow us on LinkedIn, X, Instagram and TikTok.