SOSi Tapped to Provide Support to U.S. Army Regional Cyber Center in Europe

RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SOSi announced today that it was awarded a contract in partnership with Peraton to provide network engineering, cyber defense, and information assurance support to the U.S. Army Regional Cyber Center – Europe (RCC-E).

The new RCC-E work expands SOSi’s rapidly growing footprint in Europe. Additionally, it extends the company’s long legacy of securing and sustaining the Army's global cyber defenses under separate contracts with the U.S. Army Network Enterprise Technology Command (NETCOM) to support Regional Cyber Center-Pacific (RCC-P) and Regional Cyber Center-Continental United States (RCC-C).

“SOSi has had a 20-year partnership with U.S. Army NETCOM,” said Julian Setian, SOSi Chief Executive Officer. "We offer an unmatched ability to ensure the integrity of the Army’s networks and are proud to partner with Peraton on this critically important program.”

The RCC-E is responsible for monitoring, operating, maintaining, and defending the vital components of the Department of Defense Information Network (DoDIN) within the United States Army Europe-Africa (USAREUR-AF) area of responsibility. SOSi will provide a range of IT and cybersecurity services to support the RCC-E's networks, servers, and systems, including virtualization, service desk administration, engineering, incident response and handling, threat analysis, signature development, sensor management, and penetration testing.

ABOUT SOSi

Founded in 1989 and headquartered in Reston, Virginia, SOSi is a private defense and government services firm that is principally engaged in the research, design, development, integration, sustainment, and delivery of advanced technology systems, products, and services. It is the largest founder-owned and operated business in the government services market and has a wide range of capabilities that includes data science, software development, network engineering, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR), and logistics. https://www.sosi.com/