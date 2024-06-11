Takeda Announces Partnership Expansion with Partners In Health to Extend Community-Centered Health Equity Initiative Across Massachusetts

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Takeda (TSE:4502/NYSE:TAK) announced that it has expanded its partnership with Partners In Health (PIH), an international nonprofit organization, to support a new initiative with PIH that aims to address social determinants of health and improve access to care within communities across Massachusetts. This builds on Takeda’s existing global partnership with PIH that has been in place since 2017.

Takeda’s work with PIH has focused on strengthening the capacity of communities globally to identify and address health inequities sustainably, leading to improved care at every stage of the patient journey. Takeda has supported PIH in expanding and strengthening its diagnostic and clinical care services to over 8 million people in community settings since the global partnership was initiated.

In this new partnership, Takeda and PIH will focus on achieving the following objectives:

Establishing additional Health Equity Communities of Practice that will convene leaders to target systemic barriers to equity at the policy level

Expanding the capacity of local health departments and communities to plan for and deliver programs with a focus on health equity and community inclusion

Expanding opportunities for community health workers to strengthen the health workforce and bring more community members into the health system

“ Our collaboration with Takeda will help advance more equitable community health systems in Massachusetts,” said Kristina St. Cyr Kimani, Massachusetts director of Partners In Health United States. “ By centering community-driven approaches and supporting local health departments, we aim to dismantle systemic barriers to health and wellbeing and reimagine health and social support services to better meet the needs of diverse communities in Massachusetts.”

In Massachusetts, there are significant gaps in health outcomes based on one’s race, ethnicity, socioeconomic status and other factors. A report by the Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts Foundation and the Health Equity Compact revealed that communities of color in Massachusetts face an economic burden of 1.5 billion in avoidable health care spending due to poorer health.1 The study estimates that the growing burden will exceed $11 billion annually by 2050.1

“ Expanding our collaboration with PIH will help improve health outcomes in communities disproportionately affected by health care disparities,” said Dr. Chris Reddick, vice president and head of U.S. Health Equity, CSR and Philanthropy at Takeda. “ This partnership takes a holistic look at a multitude of factors that affect one’s health and leverages community health improvement plans to ensure community members are connected to the health care resources they need most. Through this approach, additional communities across Massachusetts will be served, including those that surround our global hub in Cambridge.”

To alleviate the growing burden of health care disparities, Takeda is committed to collaborating with community partners to support sustainable health equity solutions that target the root cause of health inequities with the ultimate goal of improving health and creating a brighter future for all.

Learn more about how Takeda is working alongside community partners in the Caring for Tomorrow: 2023 U.S. Community Impact Report: Takeda_CSR_Report_2023.pdf

About Takeda

Takeda is focused on creating better health for people and a brighter future for the world. We aim to discover and deliver life-transforming treatments in our core therapeutic and business areas, including gastrointestinal and inflammation, rare diseases, plasma-derived therapies, oncology, neuroscience and vaccines. Together with our partners, we aim to improve the patient experience and advance a new frontier of treatment options through our dynamic and diverse pipeline. As a leading values-based, R&D-driven biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Japan, we are guided by our commitment to patients, our people and the planet. Our employees in approximately 80 countries and regions are driven by our purpose and are grounded in the values that have defined us for more than two centuries. For more information, visit www.takeda.com.

Important Notice

For the purposes of this notice, “press release” means this document, any oral presentation, any question and answer session and any written or oral material discussed or distributed by Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (“Takeda”) regarding this release. This press release (including any oral briefing and any question-and-answer in connection with it) is not intended to, and does not constitute, represent or form part of any offer, invitation or solicitation of any offer to purchase, otherwise acquire, subscribe for, exchange, sell or otherwise dispose of, any securities or the solicitation of any vote or approval in any jurisdiction. No shares or other securities are being offered to the public by means of this press release. No offering of securities shall be made in the United States except pursuant to registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or an exemption therefrom. This press release is being given (together with any further information which may be provided to the recipient) on the condition that it is for use by the recipient for information purposes only (and not for the evaluation of any investment, acquisition, disposal or any other transaction). Any failure to comply with these restrictions may constitute a violation of applicable securities laws.

The companies in which Takeda directly and indirectly owns investments are separate entities. In this press release, “Takeda” is sometimes used for convenience where references are made to Takeda and its subsidiaries in general. Likewise, the words “we”, “us” and “our” are also used to refer to subsidiaries in general or to those who work for them. These expressions are also used where no useful purpose is served by identifying the particular company or companies.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and any materials distributed in connection with this press release may contain forward-looking statements, beliefs or opinions regarding Takeda’s future business, future position and results of operations, including estimates, forecasts, targets and plans for Takeda. Without limitation, forward-looking statements often include words such as “targets”, “plans”, “believes”, “hopes”, “continues”, “expects”, “aims”, “intends”, “ensures”, “will”, “may”, “should”, “would”, “could”, “anticipates”, “estimates”, “projects” or similar expressions or the negative thereof. These forward-looking statements are based on assumptions about many important factors, including the following, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements: the economic circumstances surrounding Takeda’s global business, including general economic conditions in Japan and the United States; competitive pressures and developments; changes to applicable laws and regulations, including global health care reforms; challenges inherent in new product development, including uncertainty of clinical success and decisions of regulatory authorities and the timing thereof; uncertainty of commercial success for new and existing products; manufacturing difficulties or delays; fluctuations in interest and currency exchange rates; claims or concerns regarding the safety or efficacy of marketed products or product candidates; the impact of health crises, like the novel coronavirus pandemic, on Takeda and its customers and suppliers, including foreign governments in countries in which Takeda operates, or on other facets of its business; the timing and impact of post-merger integration efforts with acquired companies; the ability to divest assets that are not core to Takeda’s operations and the timing of any such divestment(s); and other factors identified in Takeda’s most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F and Takeda’s other reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, available on Takeda’s website at: https://www.takeda.com/investors/sec-filings-and-security-reports/ or at www.sec.gov. Takeda does not undertake to update any of the forward-looking statements contained in this press release or any other forward-looking statements it may make, except as required by law or stock exchange rule. Past performance is not an indicator of future results and the results or statements of Takeda in this press release may not be indicative of, and are not an estimate, forecast, guarantee or projection of Takeda’s future results.

References:

1J. Gaskin, D., A. LaVeist, T., Turner, A., & Obbin, S. (2023). The Time is Now: The $5.9 Billion Case for Massachusetts Health Equity Reform. The Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts Foundation. https://www.bluecrossmafoundation.org/sites/g/files/csphws2101/files/2023-06/Econ_Cost_Inequities_Full%20report_FINAL_0.pdf