Infovisa Selects QUODD’s QX Digital Platform as Primary Market Data Solution

JERSEY CITY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--QUODD, a comprehensive market data on-demand provider for the global financial services industry and a NewSpring Holdings platform company, today announced that Infovisa, a leading provider of financial technology for forward-thinking trust, wealth management, and retirement professionals, has selected the QX Digital Platform as its primary market data provider.

Infovisa will leverage the QX Digital Platform for end-of-day pricing and reference data, servicing the middle and back office needs of all its wealth management clients. The QX Digital Platform will empower Infovisa with not only end-of-day pricing services but also integrated digital workflows that feature security look-up and query capabilities using predefined or custom templates, transforming mid to back office workflows that previously took hours down to seconds.

Infovisa’s selection of QUODD was driven by several key factors, including comprehensive market data coverage, ease of conversion, flexibility to meet current and future market demands, and exceptional customer service.

“As our client demands evolve, we needed a provider that understood the needs of our customers and who could adapt to changing market dynamics quickly,” said Mike Dinges, CEO at Infovisa. “Also, QUODD made the conversion a smooth process and extremely fast due to the transparent and collaborative onboarding process and the technology of the QX Digital Platform. The team at QUODD matched the Infovisa resources to make the conversion seamless for our customers.”

An additional key factor in Infovisa’s transition to QUODD stems from QX Digital Platform’s integrated experience, having fully integrated access and automation to global pricing and reference data as core to Infovisa’s system connectivity and needs for team-based sharing for bulk queries or ad hoc requests.

“We are excited to work as a strategic partner of Infovisa, providing them and their clients with QX Digital Platform’s end-of-day pricing and reference data,” said Bob Ward, CEO of QUODD. “We look forward to servicing Infovisa for their current and future needs.”

QUODD

QUODD delivers reliable and comprehensive market data on demand to the global financial services industry. QUODD provides banks, broker-dealers, insurance companies, and fintechs the ability to stream, embed, look up, or download pricing data for global equities, fixed income, indices, options, futures, and end-of-day pricing for global mutual funds. Learn more at www.quodd.com.

NewSpring Holdings

NewSpring Holdings, NewSpring’s dedicated holding company with a strategy focused on control buyouts and platform builds, brings a wealth of knowledge, experience, and resources to take profitable, growing companies to the next level through acquisitions and proven organic methodologies. Founded in 1999, NewSpring partners with the innovators, makers, and operators of high-performing companies in dynamic industries to catalyze new growth and seize compelling opportunities. The Firm manages over $2 billion across five distinct strategies covering the spectrum from growth equity and control buyouts to mezzanine debt. Partnering with management teams to help develop their businesses into market leaders, NewSpring identifies opportunities and builds relationships using its network of industry leaders and influencers across a wide array of operational areas and industries. Visit NewSpring at www.newspringcapital.com.

Infovisa

Infovisa is a leading provider of financial technology solutions delivered to forward-thinking trust, wealth management, and retirement professionals. Infovisa’s solutions empower its clients to acquire new customers, invest assets effectively, manage trust and investment portfolios efficiently, and flexibly report results to customers. Infovisa has over $120 billion in assets under administration on its trust and wealth management platform. For more information about Infovisa, visit www.infovisa.com.