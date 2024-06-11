Realbotix Engages ICP Securities for Market Making Services

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tokens.com Corp.* (TSX-V: XBOT | Frankfurt Stock Exchange: 76M | OTC: XBOTF) (d/b/a “Realbotix” or the “Company”), a leading creator of humanoid robotics and relationship-based AI, has engaged the services of ICP Securities Inc. ("ICP") in a contract dated June 7, 2024, to provide market making services beginning on June 7, 2024, including use of its proprietary algorithm, ICP Premium™, in compliance with the policies and guidelines of the TSX Venture Exchange and other applicable legislation. The market maker agreement is subject to TSX Venture Exchange review and acceptance.

ICP will receive a fee of C$7,500 plus applicable taxes per month, payable monthly in advance. The agreement between the Company and ICP is for an initial term of three (3) months. There are no performance factors contained in the agreement and no stock options or other compensation are being granted in connection with the engagement. ICP and its clients may acquire an interest in the securities of the Company in the future.

ICP is an arm's length party to the Company. ICP's market making activity will be primarily to correct temporary imbalances in the supply and demand of the Company's shares. ICP will be responsible for the costs it incurs in buying and selling the Company's shares, and no third party will be providing funds or securities for the market making activities.

About Realbotix*

Realbotix is focused on creating customizable, human-like robots with AI integration. With manufacturing facilities in Nevada, Realbotix operates in a niche part of the massive robotics and AI sectors that has limited competition.

Our robots have human-like appearance and movements. Our proprietary AI is developed specifically for human companionship. Our strength is the integration of companionship-AI and robotics to improve the human condition through connection, learning and play.

Realbotix also owns 15.3% of StoryFire Inc., an inventory of cryptocurrencies and several crypto-related domain names.

* As previously disclosed, the Company intends to effect a legal name change to Realbotix Corp. following the approval by shareholders of a name change resolution at the upcoming Annual General Meeting July 9th. Until the finalization of such name change, all regulatory filings will continue to occur under the Company’s current legal name, Tokens.com Corp.

Visit www.Tokens.com to learn more.

About ICP Securities Inc.

ICP Securities Inc. (ICP) is a Toronto based CIRO dealer-member that specializes in automated market making and liquidity provision, as well as having a proprietary market making algorithm, ICP Premium™, that enhances liquidity and quote health. Established in 2023, with a focus on market structure, execution, and trading, ICP has leveraged its own proprietary technology to deliver high quality liquidity provision and execution services to a broad array of public issuers and institutional investors.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements as well as management’s objectives, strategies, beliefs and intentions. Forward looking statements are frequently identified by such words as “may”, “will”, “plan”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “intend” and similar words referring to future events and results. Forward-looking statements are based on the current opinions and expectations of management. All forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including the speculative nature of cryptocurrencies, as described in more detail in our securities filings available at www.sedarplus.ca. Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements and we caution against placing undue reliance thereon. We assume no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.