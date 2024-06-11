ValGenesis and Célere Partner to Serve Life Sciences Companies in the U.S. and Europe

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ValGenesis Inc., the market leader in enterprise validation lifecycle management systems (VLMS), and Célere, a life sciences-focused consultancy in California, have partnered to deliver best-in-class digital validation solutions for companies across the U.S. and Europe.

Célere partners with life sciences and healthcare institutions to help them improve operational performance and regulatory compliance through digitized cGMP facilities, cGxP computer systems validation, clinical trials and data management, quality, compliance, and regulatory processes.

ValGenesis is the industry innovator of digitized validation. The company’s platform, which includes its flagship VLMS offering, is used in over 100,000 GMP systems worldwide, helping life sciences companies advance their digital transformation strategy, enforce compliance, and enable standardization with 100% digital, risk-based validation software.

ValGenesis and Célere are enabling customers with robust manufacturing intelligence solutions from ValGenesis, such as ValGenesis VLMS, the industry standard digital validation platform for computer software assurance, commissioning and qualification, cleaning validation, and more.

“We are excited to partner with Célere at a time when the industry is on the precipice of a new digital-first technology-led era,” says Bo Olsen, ValGenesis’ SVP of Partners. “Our companies are committed to meeting customers’ exacting needs through proven solutions that drive new levels of digital transformation, compliance, and corporate efficiency.”

“ValGenesis has been a critical accelerator for our validation engineers over many years. Its use has resulted in measurable cost savings and a distinct competitive advantage for our shared global clients,” says Mike Nourie, President of Celere, Inc.

ABOUT CÉLERE

Célere Inc., is a team of experienced engineers and industry professionals dedicated to serving the life sciences and pharmaceutical community. Established in 2007, Célere provides engineering and consulting services to over 35 global life sciences organizations in the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device sectors. The company specializes in QA and compliance, cGxP facility, process, cleaning, automation, and computer systems validation, and is experienced in automated document control/management systems, automated testing solutions, and various application development lifecycle solutions. Célere serves clients across the U.S. and Europe, on-site and remotely, using technology, work processes, and progress tracking systems to manage client deliverables. For more information, visit https://www.celereinc.com/

ABOUT VALGENESIS

ValGenesis, Inc. is the creator of an innovative software platform that serves as a foundation for managing compliance-based validation activities in life sciences companies. ValGenesis, Inc. is the provider of the first enterprise application that manages the corporate validation lifecycle process. This solution is fully compliant with U.S. FDA 21 CFR Part 11 and Annex 11 requirements. As the first fully paperless solution for electronic management of validation execution and approval, ValGenesis was selected by an industry peer review committee to receive the Parenteral Drug Association (PDA) New Innovative Technology Award in 2005. For more information, visit https://www.valgenesis.com/