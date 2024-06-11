Niobrara Capital Partners Launches as New Private Equity Firm Focused on Technology Ecosystem

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Niobrara Capital Partners (“Niobrara” or the “Firm”) today announced its launch as a middle market private equity firm focused on strategic investments in technology and technology-enabled services across the ecosystem to capitalize on transformational growth of North American and European technology companies. The Firm will leverage its leadership’s long and successful history of proprietary deal sourcing and active value creation in partnership with management teams and leading technology players.

Headquartered in New York with a planned initial team of approximately fifteen professionals, Niobrara will seek to invest in companies benefitting from mega trends in the evolving technology landscape that Niobrara believes will drive significant economic transformation across all industries and disrupt existing business models, creating opportunities for first and second derivative participants to capture new growth. The Firm will also seek partnerships with founders, families and Fortune 500 companies across industry sectors that are looking to capitalize on growth opportunities and new developments throughout the tech industry.

Niobrara is led by Managing Partner Chip Schorr, an established technology private equity investor who will leverage his extensive experience and existing partnerships to continue to build companies across the technology ecosystem. Since pioneering technology buyouts with the landmark carve-out of Fairchild Semiconductor nearly three decades ago, Schorr has completed over 30 platform investments and 100 acquisitions, including in areas such as software, fintech, IT services, semiconductors and cloud services.

Schorr is joined by Todd Bradley, former lead Operating Partner for One Equity Partners and longtime technology operating executive, with experience leading companies including Tibco and Hewlett-Packard, as well as former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, a trained engineer and proven entrepreneur with formidable global experience, who will help shape and navigate the increasingly global landscape of technology investing.

“ As the technology landscape continues to evolve, we are seeing considerable opportunities for investment – from emerging growth segments to existing companies who are new beneficiaries of the mega trends reshaping our economy,” said Chip Schorr. “ Our ability to see the entire playing field differentiates our approach and will allow us to capitalize on the interconnected nature of this industry and investment space.”

“ At Niobrara, we are laser focused on holistic value creation initiatives within our investments across the board,” stated Todd Bradley. “ Our commitment to driving innovation will be the hallmark of our investing philosophy.”

“ Technology has been reshaping our economy for sixty years, but the pace of change continues to accelerate,” said Mike Pompeo. “ Leveraging our team’s relationships with global technology leaders and policymakers will enable us to partner with well-positioned companies, helping them manage threats and take advantage of key opportunities.”

Niobrara recently announced its first transaction, a $175MM control equity investment in Polar Semiconductor. Paired with significant commitments from the United States Government via the CHIPS Act and the State of Minnesota, Niobrara’s investment will help Polar double its capacity and meet strategic demand for power semiconductor devices and sensors.

About Niobrara Capital Partners

Based in New York City, Niobrara is a mid-market technology focused private equity firm focused on investing in companies that are benefiting from mega trends in technology and technology-enabled services in North America and Europe. Niobrara will invest as either a control partner or a minority partner with meaningful control rights in businesses with EBITDA between $15MM and $100MM. The Firm’s investment philosophy is to partner with management teams, leading technology companies, founders, families and Fortune 500 companies to bring its capital and value creation expertise to help its partners achieve industry leading performance and growth.