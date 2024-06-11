Atlantic Health System and Mevion Announce Plans to Bring Newest Proton Therapy Technology to Cancer Patients

LITTLETON, Mass. & MORRISTOWN, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Atlantic Health System, an integrated health care system setting standards for quality health care in New Jersey, Pennsylvania and the New York metropolitan area, and Mevion Medical Systems, the leading provider of compact single-room proton therapy systems, have announced Atlantic Health System’s plans to acquire and install a MEVION S250-FIT Proton Therapy System™* at the Carol G. Simon Cancer Center, located at Morristown Medical Center in New Jersey. The proton system is scheduled to be installed in 2025, and once in use will usher in a new era of cutting-edge radiation oncology services.

Proton therapy is an advanced form of radiation therapy that targets tumors more precisely compared to conventional photon therapy, thus minimizing damage to surrounding healthy tissue and critical organs such as the brainstem, heart, and lungs. A recent randomized clinical trial demonstrated that proton therapy achieved similar survival rates to traditional radiation therapy, but with fewer side effects in the treatment of head and neck cancers, meaning less malnutrition and feeding tube dependence for patients. The MEVION S250-FIT system further enhances these benefits with its industry-leading features. HYPERSCAN® Pencil Beam Scanning for Intensity Modulated Proton Therapy (IMPT) with a proton MLC, ensures precise delivery of proton therapy, minimizing damage to healthy tissue. Upright patient positioning and a large bore diagnostic CT from Leo Cancer Care allow for real-time image guidance and adaptive therapy.

Along with the tremendous benefits for patients, this collaboration signifies a major achievement, as Atlantic Health System is set to become one of the world’s pioneers in transforming a conventional LINAC vault to install the FIT proton therapy system. The FIT Proton Therapy System is the first and only full proton therapy system that can be seamlessly installed in an existing LINAC vault, significantly reducing the size, cost, and complexity of proton therapy.

“Introducing proton therapy is a transformative step in advancing state-of-the-art cancer services for our patients,” said Trish O’Keefe, PhD, RN, Senior Vice President and Chief Nurse Executive, Atlantic Health System and President, Morristown Medical Center. “By providing our dedicated physicians, nurses and team members with the latest technologies, we continue to empower them to provide the highest-quality care to our patients, their families and our community.”

Morristown Medical Center is a leader in numerous clinical specialties, reflected by national rankings for Pulmonology & Lung Surgery and Ear Nose & Throat, and high-performing recognition for Lung Cancer Surgery, Prostate Cancer Surgery, Colon Cancer Surgery and Leukemia Lymphoma & Myeloma from U.S. News & World Report. Morristown is also ranked the number one hospital in New Jersey (with more than 350 beds) for the treatment of breast, pediatric and prostate cancers by Castle Connolly, a leading health care research and information company. Additionally, Morristown is a National Pancreas Foundation Center of Excellence, a Magnet Hospital for Excellence in Nursing Service, is a National Cancer Institute Community Oncology Research Program (NCORP) site, and offers patients access to innovative clinical trials thanks in part to a partnership with the Translational Genomics Research Institute (TGen) of Phoenix, Arizona via the Breakthrough Oncology Accelerator.

“We are excited to collaborate with Atlantic Health System in bringing the FIT proton therapy system to New Jersey,” said Tina Yu, PhD, CEO and President of Mevion Medical Systems. “The unique conversion of the LINAC vault into a proton vault demonstrates our commitment to pushing the boundaries of technology in cancer care. We look forward to the positive impact this collaboration will bring to Morristown and its cancer patients.”

*The MEVION S250-FIT Proton Therapy System is not yet available for clinical use.

Mevion Medical Systems is the leading provider of compact proton therapy systems for cancer care. Dedicated to advancing the design and accessibility of proton therapy worldwide, Mevion pioneered the single-room platform and continues to further the science and application of proton therapy. Since 2013, Mevion compact proton therapy single-room systems have been used by leading cancer centers for treating patients. Mevion's series of products, including the flagship MEVION S250i and MEVION S250-FIT* with HYPERSCAN pencil beam scanning, represent the world's most compact proton therapy systems that eliminate the obstacles of size, complexity, and cost. Mevion is headquartered in Littleton, Massachusetts with a presence in Europe and Asia. For more information, please visit www.mevion.com.

Atlantic Health System is at the forefront of medicine, setting standards for quality health care in New Jersey, Pennsylvania and the New York metropolitan area. Powered by a workforce of 20,000 team members and 5,440 affiliated physicians dedicated to building healthier communities, Atlantic Health System serves more than half of the state of New Jersey including 14 counties and 7.5 million people.

The not-for-profit system offers more than 550 sites of care, including its seven hospitals: Morristown Medical Center in Morristown, NJ, Overlook Medical Center in Summit, NJ, Newton Medical Center in Newton, NJ, Chilton Medical Center in Pompton Plains, NJ, Hackettstown Medical Center in Hackettstown, NJ, Goryeb Children’s Hospital in Morristown, NJ, Atlantic Rehabilitation Institute in Madison, NJ and through its partnership with CentraState Healthcare System in Freehold, NJ.

The system includes Atlantic Medical Group, part of a physician enterprise that makes up one of the largest multispecialty practices in New Jersey with more than 1,700 physicians and advance practice providers. Joined with Atlantic Accountable Care Organization and Optimus Healthcare Partners they form part of Atlantic Alliance, a Clinically Integrated Network of more than 2,500 health care providers throughout northern and central NJ.

Atlantic Health System provides care for the full continuum of health care needs through 27 urgent care centers, Atlantic Visiting Nurse and Atlantic Anywhere Virtual Visits. Facilitating the connection between these services on both land and air is the transportation fleet of Atlantic Mobile Health.

Atlantic Health System leads the Healthcare Transformation Consortium, a partnership of six regional hospitals and health systems dedicated to improving access and affordability, has a medical school affiliation with Thomas Jefferson University, is home to the regional campus of the Sidney Kimmel Medical College at Morristown and Overlook Medical Centers, and is the official health care partner of the New York Jets.