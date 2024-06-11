Verint Awarded a $13 Million Deal from a Fortune 25 Brand to Deploy Multiple AI-Powered Bots and Drive AI Business Outcomes in the Contact Center

MELVILLE, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Verint® (NASDAQ: VRNT), The CX Automation Company™, today announced a $13 million, multi-year contract with a Fortune 25 brand to deploy knowledge management, including two bots, across 60,000 agents.

With tens of millions of customers, the brand is looking to simultaneously improve the customer and agent experiences while lowering operating costs. The company will deploy the AI-powered Verint Knowledge Creation and Knowledge Suggestion Bots embedded in the Knowledge Management application running on the Verint Open Platform.

The Verint Knowledge Creation Bot orchestrates AI-powered creation of new, high-quality knowledge articles. This empowers agents to deliver more accurate and actionable responses to customers, elevating the customer experience and lowering average handling time.

The Verint Knowledge Suggestion Bot delivers contextual knowledge to agents at the right moment during the interaction, thereby eliminating the need for agent-initiated searches. This increases first call resolution, lowers average handling time and shortens agent onboarding.

“The Verint Knowledge Creation and Knowledge Suggestion Bots drive tangible AI business outcomes from small to very large contact centers,” says Verint’s Heather Richards, vice president, go-to-market strategy. “We are pleased to have been awarded this large contract from a Fortune 25 company, demonstrating our strong differentiation and ability to transform AI technology into tangible AI business outcomes, now.”

