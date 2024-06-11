Fanatics and Sotheby’s Join Forces to Revolutionize the Trading Card Market

NEW YORK & LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Fanatics and Sotheby’s announced a groundbreaking partnership set to redefine the trading card industry. The collaboration will provide collectors and enthusiasts access to purchase the rarest and most covetable trading cards across all sports on the market, valued at $100,000 and above.

The partnership coincides with the announcement of Fanatics Collect, a new collectibles marketplace launching later this summer that will connect buyers and sellers of trading cards and memorabilia through fixed-priced listings and auctions.

Through the partnership, Fanatics Collect and Sotheby’s will showcase a curated selection of top-of-the-market trading cards, available for purchase through a series of dedicated live and online auctions hosted by Sotheby’s. The venture represents a captivating addition to Sotheby's sports and modern collectibles department, a category the auction house officially launched in 2022, and has since achieved numerous world records at auction, particularly for game-worn memorabilia.

The first live auction will be held this September in New York, including a 1948 Leaf #79 Jackie Robinson card (PSA 8), estimated between $275,000-350,000. This legendary card is the only true rookie card of the baseball idol and is featured in one of the most iconic sets of the post-war era. Known for its vibrant colors and design, as well as a checklist filled to the brim with Hall of Famers and post-war returnees, the 1948 Leaf has long been a favorite of collectors. What distinguishes this particular card is its exceptional condition; boasting unparalleled visual appeal, it ranks among the elite, with a scant eight out of 1,791 graded by PSA surpassing its grade. Further information regarding the September sale and the online auction scheduled for December will be unveiled in the forthcoming weeks.

“This unique partnership is a reflection of the elevated status and cultural impact of the hobby and gives these highly sought-after cards incredible reach and visibility to potential collectors around the world,” said Fanatics Collect CEO, Nick Bell. “We’re truly excited to be able to pair our knowledge in high-end sports cards with Sotheby’s unrivaled expertise in storytelling across exceptional fine art and objects.”

“We are thrilled to partner with Fanatics Collect to pioneer the evolution of the trading card market to new heights," said Brahm Wachter, Sotheby’s Head of Modern Collectibles. "Through high-end auctions, state-of-the-art exhibitions, and exhilarating events, this collaboration marks a significant milestone within the ever-growing and engaged trading card community. We eagerly anticipate ushering promising collectors into an exciting new era of innovation and accessibility.”

Alongside the launch of Fanatics Collect, starting this month, Fanatics is retiring the PWCC brand. All services previously provided by PWCC – including auctions, marketplace listing, vaulting and authentication – will now be provided under the Fanatics Collect brand. Fanatics’ goal is to make Fanatics Collect the most trusted and dynamic marketplace in the collectibles space, allowing collectors to browse and instantly purchase from an extensive range of hundreds of thousands of collectibles. The platform launches with a reimagined fixed-price marketplace experience, in addition to weekly and monthly auctions. Later this year, Fanatics Collect will introduce a range of new updates, including peer-to-peer trading, AI-powered concierge services, card scanning and digital collectibles.

Collectors and potential owners are encouraged to express interest in the first Sotheby’s and Fanatics Collect auction by registering at www.sothebys.com/fanatics, and more information about Fanatics Collect can be found at www.fanaticscollect.com.

About Sotheby’s

Established in 1744, Sotheby’s is the world’s premier destination for art and luxury. Sotheby’s promotes access to and ownership of exceptional art and luxury objects through auctions and buy-now channels including private sales, e-commerce and retail. Our trusted global marketplace is supported by an industry-leading technology platform and a network of specialists spanning 40 countries and 70 categories which include Contemporary Art, Modern and Impressionist Art, Old Masters, Chinese Works of Art, Jewelry, Watches, Wine and Spirits, and Design, as well as collectible cars and real estate. Sotheby’s believes in the transformative power of art and culture and is committed to making our industries more inclusive, sustainable and collaborative.

About Fanatics Collect

To launch in the summer of 2024, Fanatics Collect will be a dynamic marketplace that connects buyers and sellers of trading cards and memorabilia, allowing collectors to browse and instantly purchase from an extensive range of hundreds of thousands of sought-after collectibles. Fanatics Collect will allow collectors to store their collectibles in the most secure and technologically advanced vaulting facility in the industry and offers a range of services to help collectors manage and track the value of their collections – whether stored physically in the vault or uploaded digitally. The platform will also be partnered with the industry’s best authentication and grading services, including PSA, CGC, SGC, and Beckett. Fanatics Collect will be available at fanaticscollect.com and on the Apple and Google App Stores.