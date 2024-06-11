Relo Metrics and Captify Partner to Redefine How Sports Teams, Leagues, and Brands Measure Consumer Intent by Connecting Sports Sponsorship Performance Data to Search Lift

Relo Metrics and Captify enables brands to understand the impact of sponsorship investment based on measurable changes in consumer search behavior (Graphic: Business Wire)

Relo Metrics and Captify enables brands to understand the impact of sponsorship investment based on measurable changes in consumer search behavior (Graphic: Business Wire)

SANTA MONICA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Relo Metrics (formerly GumGum Sports), the leading AI-powered sponsorship analytics platform for real-time data decisions, and Captify, the leader in real-time audiences and insights powered by Search Intelligence, have today announced a partnership agreement that will augment Relo Metrics offering with Captify’s Search Lift measurement, a study that evaluates the marketing campaigns outcomes. This will offer a comprehensive view of sponsorship performance, from initial awareness to interest and consideration, redefining how they measure impact and success across the entire buying cycle.

Captify’s Search Lift study empowers brands to understand the direct impact of their sponsorship campaign on search behavior, providing media executives and brand managers with tangible evidence of value. This includes measuring changes in consumer awareness, brand affinity, and intent to buy through shifting search signals.

Relo Metrics provides brands, agencies, and teams with real-time data and better analytics for those who are managing the business of sports sponsorships. The collaboration will bring Relo Metrics sponsorship performance data together with Captify Search Lift, for a unified measure across the entire buying cycle, from awareness to outcomes.

This will enable Relo Metrics to extend its capabilities beyond traditional media valuations to include real and observable consumer behavior-based approaches. It also underlines the company’s mission to go beyond valuation and enable brands to measure the full impact of their sports sponsorship investments.

The integrated solution will be valuable for a wide variety of brands investing in sports sponsorships as a primary marketing activity as well as regional campaigns where geographic variations offer important insights. This combination of data and analytics will enable brands to significantly improve sponsorship outcomes.

“Understanding how sponsorships drive search interest is a vital link between media valuation and actual consumer response,” commented Relo Metrics CEO, Jay Prasad. “This partnership is a major step forward for the industry and will enable brands to drive greater value from their sponsorship spend. We look forward to working closely with our partners at Captify to deliver these benefits.”

“Our Search Lift Study helps brands understand the direct impact of their sponsorship activities on search behavior across the consumer journey,” said Isaac Gerber, Global Director, Insights & Analytics, Captify. “Partnering with Relo Metrics offers organizations a unified metric that connects media valuation to measurable increases in search activity and interest. We’re confident that it will help brands significantly enhance the effectiveness of their sponsorship efforts.”

About Captify

As the largest holder of onsite search data outside the walled gardens, Captify is the leader in realtime audiences and insights, fueled by Search Intelligence. Captify’s solutions power pre-campaign strategy, programmatic activation, and unique measurement for the world’s biggest brands.

Connecting searches from over 3 million websites globally, Captify helps brands understand consumer interests, motivations, and mindsets. Search behavior provides a view of consumer intent, which is then made actionable through machine learning technology. Search Intelligence fuels flexible, cookieless, omnichannel solutions, to bring brands new, real-time audiences, publishers greater yield, and consumers the most relevant digital experiences. For more information, visit: https://www.captifytechnologies.com/

About Relo Metrics

Relo Metrics is an AI-powered sponsorship analytics platform that enables brands to track and optimize their sponsorship investments and powers teams and leagues with the insights they need to retain and grow revenue. The company tracks sponsor exposure across live broadcasts, social media, and streaming platforms and delivers actionable insights via a fast, single-solution platform. For more information, visit: www.relometrics.com

