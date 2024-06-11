Dubai International Chamber leads delegation to Senegal and Morocco to support expansion of Dubai-based companies into Africa

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dubai International Chamber, one of the three chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, has successfully concluded its trade mission to Senegal and Morocco as part of the ‘New Horizons’ initiative to support the expansion of Dubai-based companies into Africa.

The chamber signed four MoUs in Morocco and arranged more than 300 bilateral business meetings in Casablanca. A total of 18 companies from Dubai participated in the mission to explore opportunities for business development and economic partnerships with companies from Morocco.

Dubai Chambers signed MoUs with the Moroccan Agency for Investment and Export Development, the General Confederation of Moroccan Enterprises, the Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Services of Casablanca-Settat, and the Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Services of Rabat-Salé-Kenitra.

As part of the mission, the chamber organised a business forum titled ‘Doing Business with Morocco’ that attracted 420 participants including senior officials, business leaders, and local companies interested in exploring partnership opportunities with the chamber’s delegation.

Speaking at the forum, His Excellency Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers, commented: “The economy of the Kingdom of Morocco has made significant strides that enhance its attractiveness among private sector companies from Dubai. Our mission creates an impactful platform to strengthen trade and investment relations between the business communities in Dubai and Morocco, build fruitful partnerships that serve our mutual goals and interests, and unlock new opportunities for growth and prosperity.”

During the first leg of its trade mission in Senegal, Dubai International Chamber organised 150 bilateral business meetings between companies from Dubai and the Senegalese capital, Dakar. The ‘Doing Business with Senegal’ forum was attended by 247 participants.

During the forum, Dubai Chambers signed a MoU with the Dakar Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture. The agreement is aimed at strengthening cooperation in organising events, trade missions, exhibitions and conferences, as well as exchanging knowledge and experience and promoting mutual investments between the business communities in Dubai and Senegal.

