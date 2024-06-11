Porsche Mobil 1™ Female Driver Program North America Unveiled to Advance Gender Equality in Motorsports

Porsche Motorsport North America and the Mobil 1 brand are proud to announce the Porsche Mobil 1 Female Driver Program North America. This new program aims to foster gender equality in motorsports by providing female drivers with the resources, support, and world-class coaching needed to excel on and off the track. Congratulations to the amazing women in the inaugural class.

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Porsche Motorsport North America and the Mobil 1 brand proudly unveiled their latest initiative, the Porsche Mobil 1 Female Driver Program North America, to foster the participation and growth of female racecar drivers throughout the Porsche Motorsport Pyramid North America. The newly unveiled program aims to create a supportive environment that showcases and nurtures female talent by equipping them with the necessary resources to excel in the world of motorsports. The Porsche Mobil 1 Female Driver Program North America embodies both Mobil 1 and Porsche’s unwavering commitment to promoting gender diversity in motorsports and paving the way for a more equitable future for all racing enthusiasts.

“At Mobil 1, it is core to our mission to share the love of driving. We are dedicated to creating opportunities to elevate our passion and champion sponsorships that allow a more diverse and inclusive group of drivers,” shares Jennifer Durgin, North America Lubricants Marketing Manager, on behalf of Mobil 1. “We’re thrilled to collaborate with Porsche on this remarkable initiative to further empower female racing talent to thrive at every level, both on and off the track. Through this program, we’ll take steps towards providing resources and developing a more equal road ahead for female racers.”

The Porsche Mobil 1 Female Driver Program North America gives aspiring female drivers the opportunity to hone their skills and pursue their dreams of becoming professionals through a unique platform. Throughout the year, Porsche and the Mobil 1 brand will provide drivers in the program:

Financial Support : 50% of the season entry fee for each female driver will be covered to ensure equal access to participation in the full racing season

: 50% of the season entry fee for each female driver will be covered to ensure equal access to participation in the full racing season Performance Incentive s: Complimentary sets of tires to top-performing female drivers to incentivize excellence on-track and easing financial burdens

s: Complimentary sets of tires to top-performing female drivers to incentivize excellence on-track and easing financial burdens Training and Education : Specialized workshops for female drivers will be provided and offer valuable training, education, and networking opportunities to advance their careers – including mentoring from former Porsche Factory Driver Patrick Long

: Specialized workshops for female drivers will be provided and offer valuable training, education, and networking opportunities to advance their careers – including mentoring from former Porsche Factory Driver Patrick Long Recognition and Branding: Recognition as an official Porsche Mobil 1 Female Driver Program North America participant, elevating their profiles and credibility within the motorsports community

Participants in the program who will compete in the Porsche Carrera Cup North America this season include Sabre Cook and Madeline Stewart. For the Porsche Sprint Challenge North America, drivers include Paige Morales, Caroline Candas, Loni Unser, Ashley Freiberg and Therese Lahlouh.

This initiative has provided affiliated drivers with exposure and opportunities to work with brands like never before, including the trailblazing first recipient Sabre Cook, who has been racing a Porsche on-track and also representing Porsche in a number of marketing initiatives. Chloe Chambers, who was part of the program in 2023, was selected by the Haas F1 team to compete in F1 Academy, a female-only single-seater racing championship that races at major Formula 1 races across the globe.

Both the Mobil 1 brand and Porsche will host an annual workshop this July, which will focus on two key areas of development – training and business skills. The training portion will have each of the drivers working with a specialized trainer that will help them focus on an exercise routine tailored to each driver’s performance. The workshop will also include expert presentations to provide special insights on diet and nutrition, the importance of sleep, mental preparation, and other key topics that promote optimal physical health for racecar drivers.

Additionally, expert speakers will provide presentations on media training, sponsorship, personal branding, etc. with the goal of providing valuable off-track training to secure high-profile opportunities.

“After launching the Porsche North America Female Driver Program last year, we have been thrilled with the rapid growth in the number of female drivers who are not only competing in championships, which are part of our young driver development pyramid, but also winning,” adds Volker Holzmeyer, President and CEO, Porsche Motorsport North America. “The team at Mobil 1 shares our goal of further encouraging young female drivers to take the next step in their motorsport careers. Together, we hope to provide these women with the support, tools, and education to help them really advance.”

Holzmeyer concludes, “Porsche and Mobil 1 have enjoyed a long-term partnership across many programs around the world, including the Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup supporting Formula 1 events. Having Mobil 1 join us as the naming rights partner for the Female Driver Program will help Porsche in this important initiative.”

Racing fans can tune in throughout the summer as the Porsche Sprint Challenge North America continues its season at Virginia International Raceway from June 14-16, 2024, and Porsche Carrera Cup North America returns to the track at Watkins Glen International from June 20-22, 2024. For more information on the program, visit porschecarreracup.us/female-driver-program/.

About Mobil 1

For 50 years, Mobil 1 has been trusted by drivers to keep their engines running longer. Our products combine the latest technology and innovation to exceed the toughest standards of vehicle manufacturers and tuning shops—so consumers can get the most out of their time behind the wheel, both on the road and on the track. Turn every day into an adventure with Mobil 1, the world’s leading synthetic motor oil brand. Learn more at www.mobil1.us or and follow @Mobil1Racing on Instagram and X. Join us. For the love of driving.

About Porsche Motorsport North America

Porsche Motorsport North America (PMNA), founded in 1985, is the only authorized sales, parts and service provider in the United States and Canada for all purpose-built Porsche race cars including the 963, 911 GT3 R, 911 GT3 Cup and Cayman 718 GT4 RS Clubsport. PMNA provides engine and transmission servicing, on-site race support and restoration services for historic Porsche race cars. A wholly owned subsidiary of Porsche AG, PMNA is headquartered in 15,000 square feet of the Porsche Experience Center Los Angeles.