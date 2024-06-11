Informatica Awarded 2024 Databricks Data Integration Partner of the Year at Data + AI Summit

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Informatica (NYSE: INFA), a leader in enterprise cloud data management, today announced that it has been named the 2024 Data Integration Partner of the Year by Databricks. Presented at the annual Data + AI Summit, the award highlights Informatica's commitment to and success in delivering industry-leading, AI-powered, cloud-native data integration and data management at scale to Databricks customers. Over the past seven years, the Informatica and Databricks partnership has been one of joint innovation and has delivered transformative solutions to hundreds of enterprise customers.

Informatica offers, as part of its industry leading AI-powered Informatica Intelligent Data Management Cloud (IDMC) platform, an extensive range of data integration capabilities optimized for Databricks, enhancing joint customers’ ability to manage, prepare, transform and cleanse data at scale. Key features include:

Native Databricks SQL ELT: Perform in-database transformations with full pushdown execution to Databricks SQL, the intelligent data warehouse using Databricks native functions and the computing power of the Databricks platform for maximum performance. Take advantage of GenAI experience such as Databricks Assistant to write code and build visualizations.

Comprehensive Connectivity: Over 300 connectors enable rapid ingestion of data from a wide array of cloud, on-premises and enterprise data sources into the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform.

No-Code / Low-Code Data Pipelines: Users can create ETL and ELT data pipelines without coding, running natively on Databricks for data integration and data transformation.

Cloud Data Integration Replication: High-speed, large-scale cloud mass data ingestion and replication for enterprise data assets ensures low-latency access to mission-critical data for Databricks users.

Unity Catalog Validated: All Informatica IDMC data integration services fully support and are validated for Databricks Unity Catalog, the unified governance layer for data and AI.

Support for Delta Lake: Informatica data integration capabilities fully support Delta Lake.

Generative AI-Driven Automation: CLAIRE GPT and CLAIRE Co-pilot to provide GenAI-driven automation for defining the data journey through automated transformations and data quality rules, including providing support for data integration, application integration, data quality and data governance recommendations leveraging natural language.

Free Service Tier on Databricks Partner Connect: Databricks users, through Databricks Partner Connect, can leverage Informatica’s Cloud Data Integration Free Service Tier, allowing no-cost, no-code data loading and integration for over 40 data sources, supporting up to 20 million rows per month and 10 compute hours per month.

PowerCenter Modernization: Organizations can leverage AI-powered automated migration tooling that allows PowerCenter customers to migrate their on-premises workloads to Informatica’s IDMC and repoint those workloads to Databricks Data Lakehouse platform, reducing migration effort, cost, time and risk.

Additional recent announcements include support for the DBRX Open LLM, full IDMC Unity Catalog validation, and the launch of a new solution Blueprint for Enterprise-Grade Generative AI on Databricks. These capabilities bring the power of Informatica’s full-suite of AI-powered data integration, data quality, data cataloging and governance, ELT/ETL capabilities and Master Data Management (MDM) to Databricks customers.

"Informatica continues to deepen its partnership with Databricks with innovative new data integration, data management and generative AI capabilities, empowering joint customers to get their data ready for GenAI,” said Rik Tamm-Daniels, Global Vice President of Strategic Ecosystems and Technology at Informatica. “We are honored and grateful to the Databricks team for this recognition and for the collaboration that drives high-value, high-impact outcomes for Databricks customers.”

"We are thrilled to award Informatica the 2024 Databricks Data Integration Partner of the Year," said Roger Murff, VP of Technology Partners at Databricks. "In an era where data and AI are pivotal to innovation, Informatica's industry leadership, no-code/low-code cloud-native solutions, investment in innovation with and partnership with Databricks are essential to delivering data intelligence.”

Join Informatica and Databricks at booth #121 at the Data + AI Summit 2024 or visit our website to learn more about how Informatica and Databricks’ innovations can help harness the power of Generative AI.

About Informatica

Informatica (NYSE: INFA), an enterprise cloud data management leader, brings data and AI to life by empowering businesses to realize the transformative power of their most critical assets. We have created a new category of software, the Informatica Intelligent Data Management Cloud™ (IDMC). IDMC is an end-to-end data management platform, powered by CLAIRE® AI, that connects, manages and unifies data across any multi-cloud or hybrid system, democratizing data and enabling enterprises to modernize and advance their business strategies. Customers in approximately 100 countries, including over 80 of the Fortune 100, rely on Informatica to drive data-led digital transformation. Informatica. Where data and AI come to life.