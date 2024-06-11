MDT Partners with Persona, Empowering Credit Unions to Better Fight Fraud

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Member Driven Technologies (MDT), a CUSO that hosts the Symitar core processing system from Jack Henry™ to provide a private cloud alternative for core processing and IT needs, today announced a strategic partnership with Persona, the leading unified identity platform.

Persona empowers MDT’s credit union clients to adjust their identity verification flows in real time based on risk signals to convert more good users while deterring fraudsters. Clients can mix and match building blocks to design custom-branded end-to-end identity flows that convert more members, streamline operations, and fight fraud.

“As fraud continues to rise, investing in technology that helps safeguard our institution and members is a top priority. Persona embeds sophisticated identification validation into our workflows, adding an extra layer of security and helping reduce fraud – both via digital channels and in branch,” said Joseph Marchese, CEO of Hershey FCU. “This partnership with trusted partner MDT will allow us to integrate Persona’s capabilities even more seamlessly into the process, boosting efficiencies and strengthening our fight against fraud.”

“MDT has a proven reputation of providing credit unions with innovative fintech solutions and services that help support their business and members,” said Sasha Dobrolioubov, Head of Partnerships at Persona. “We are excited to offer our tools to their impressive client base, helping more credit unions collect, verify, understand, and orchestrate members’ identities for any use case.”

“With their deep compliance and fraud expertise, Persona has helped many organizations detect hard-to-catch fraud, banning bad actors permanently – something that has never been more important and needed,” said Larry Nichols, CEO and president of MDT. “We look forward to offering their identity verification solution to our credit union community, helping maximize conversions while minimizing fraud.”

About Member Driven Technologies

Member Driven Technologies (MDT) provides a private cloud alternative for core processing and IT needs. The CUSO hosts the Symitar core processing system from Jack Henry™, as well as dozens of seamlessly integrated solutions and supporting services to help run the entire institution, such as digital banking, payments, lending, cybersecurity and imaging. Rounding out its comprehensive suite, MDT also offers business continuity, disaster recovery and regulatory solutions as well as consulting, data analytics, email hosting and hardware purchasing services. By partnering with MDT, credit unions across the country are boosting efficiencies, enhancing security and reducing costs while maintaining a high level of control. Visit mdtmi.com or follow @memberdriven for more information.