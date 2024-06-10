D.A. Davidson Acts as Exclusive Financial Advisor to InQuik on Its Strategic Partnership with CMC

D.A. Davidson & Co. announced today that it served as exclusive financial advisor to InQuik on its strategic partnership with Commercial Metals Company. (Graphic: Business Wire)

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--D.A. Davidson & Co. announced today that it served as exclusive financial advisor to InQuik on its strategic partnership with Commercial Metals Company (“CMC”). Founded in Australia with operations in Colorado, InQuik has developed a patent-protected, innovative semi-modular construction method to build reinforced concrete bridges. InQuik is licensing its intellectual property to CMC to produce and sell bridge solutions in the U.S. in an exclusive deal, combining the strengths of both companies to drive growth and innovation.

InQuik designs and manufactures a modular component system for accelerating concrete bridge construction. The easily transportable system delivers a 100-year bridge life while also reducing on-site labor and lowering transportation costs, addressing some of today’s most challenging issues facing the construction industry and rebuilding of America’s infrastructure. This enables delivery of premium quality concrete bridge projects faster and more cost effectively, while remaining fully standards-compliant.

"The partnership will enable InQuik to leverage CMC's extensive reach and manufacturing capacity, enhancing its ability to rapidly scale the delivery of these innovative solutions," said Logan Mullaney, President of InQuik. "With CMC's infrastructure expertise and InQuik's cutting-edge technology, the partnership is a win-win."

CMC is an innovative solutions provider helping build a stronger, safer, and more sustainable world. Through an extensive manufacturing network principally located in the United States and Central Europe, CMC offers products and technologies to meet the critical reinforcement needs of the global construction sector. CMC's solutions support construction across a wide variety of applications, including infrastructure, non-residential, residential, industrial, and energy generation and transmission.

D.A. Davidson Investment Banking is a leading full-service investment bank that offers comprehensive financial advisory and capital markets expertise. The group has extensive transaction experience serving middle-market clients worldwide across four industry verticals: Consumer, Diversified Industrials, Financial Institutions, and Technology. Together with its European strategic partner, MCF Corporate Finance, D.A. Davidson originates and executes transatlantic M&A transactions under the common brand of D.A. Davidson MCF International.

About D.A. Davidson Companies

D.A. Davidson Companies is an employee-owned financial services firm offering a range of financial services and advice to individuals, corporations, institutions, and municipalities nationwide. Founded in 1935 with corporate headquarters in Great Falls, Montana, and regional headquarters in Denver, Los Angeles, New York, Omaha and Seattle, the company has approximately 1,600 employees and offices in 29 states.

Subsidiaries include: D.A. Davidson & Co., a full-service investment firm providing wealth management, investment banking, equity and fixed income capital markets services, and advice; Davidson Investment Advisors, a professional asset management firm; D.A. Davidson Trust Company, a trust and wealth management company; and Davidson Fixed Income Management, a registered investment advisor providing fixed income portfolio and advisory services.

For more information, visit dadavidson.com.