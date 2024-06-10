AM Best Assigns Issue Credit Rating to Unum Group’s New Senior Unsecured Notes

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has assigned a Long-Term Issue Credit Rating (Long-Term IR) of “bbb+” (Good) to the recently issued $400 million of 6.000% senior unsecured notes due June 15, 2054, issued by Unum Group (Unum) (headquartered in Chattanooga, TN) [NYSE: UNM]. The outlook assigned to this Credit Rating (rating) is stable.

The proceeds will be used to repay the $350 million aggregate principal amount of outstanding indebtedness under the company’s senior unsecured term loan facility. The assignment of the Long-Term IR considers the rating profile of Unum’s principal insurance subsidiary units, as well as the parent company’s financial leverage, coverage and overall debt servicing profile, and the application of appropriate notching to reflect structural subordination of the holding company’s senior unsecured debt.

Unum’s financial leverage, as calculated by AM Best, was in the 25% range at year-end 2023 and will remain in the 25% range following the new debt offering. Earnings coverage of interest expenses has been strong in the 6-10 times range over the past three years. Coverage is expected to remain strong over the near term.

