HelloFresh Teams Up with Colavita to Introduce New Ciao, Italia Menu Inspired by the Delicious and Diverse Regions of Italy

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HelloFresh, the world’s leading meal kit company, has teamed up with Colavita, the family-owned premium Italian specialty products company, to introduce a new limited-time recipe series, Ciao, Italia. Boasting authentic Italian flavors and fresh, specialty ingredients, each recipe is inspired by a region of Italy and is perfect for those looking to take a trip to Italy without leaving the comfort of their kitchen. In fact, recent survey data revealed* that while more than half (53%) of Americans expressed interest in traveling to an international locale solely for the food, most folks (64%) would also “travel through food” this summer by enjoying globally-inspired dishes right at home - no passport required!

Featuring specialty Italian ingredients from Colavita, the Ciao, Italia menu offers a rotating selection of six authentic, new recipes that capture the essence of Italian cuisine. Available the week of June 23 through the week of July 14, HelloFresh customers can choose from two recipes per week, which include:

In addition to the new recipes, HelloFresh is offering Dinner all'Italiana Feast in a Box - a multi-course bundle that provides home cooks the opportunity to host a delicious Italian dining experience that would make any nonna proud. The bundle is available within the HelloFresh Market for $89.99, starting the week of June 23 through the week of July 14, and features a burrata and prosciutto charcuterie board for the antipasti, rigatoni rosa for the primi, Tuscan-spiced meatballs and crispy chicken parmesan for the secondi, and a Caesar salad for the contorni. For the final course, decadent mini chocolate bundt cakes are included to top off the meal with something sweet!

“Italian cuisine is known for its fresh, high-quality and regional flavors, and so we are thrilled to offer HelloFresh customers a culinary journey across Italy with our new Ciao, Italia recipes,” said Michelle Doll Olson, Senior Culinary Development Manager at HelloFresh US. “Our partnership with Colavita ensures that every recipe is infused with the finest authentic Italian ingredients, allowing our customers to explore the rich tapestry of Italian cuisine without leaving home this summer. We hope these recipes satisfy our customers’ wanderlust and culinary cravings alike!”

“We are thrilled to collaborate with HelloFresh to bring the authentic flavors of Italy to kitchens across the country,” shares Colavita CEO Giovanni Colavita. “At Colavita, we are dedicated to sharing our heritage and premium Italian pantry staples with home cooks and chefs alike. This partnership celebrates our rich culinary traditions and provides HelloFresh customers with a taste of Italy this summer.”

Italian Indulgence: Unveiling Americans’ Passion for Italian Food, Wine & La Dolce Vita

With Italy nabbing the top spot of destinations where Americans would travel to for the food, HelloFresh and Colavita uncovered some interesting findings to further explore Americans’ affinity for Italian culture and cuisine:

La Bella Vita - Inspired by the quintessential Italian lifestyle, Americans are looking to cook at home (41%), savor the experience of eating (37%) and cooking (32%), and live a slower life (33%) this summer.

Inspired by the quintessential Italian lifestyle, Americans are looking to cook at home (41%), savor the experience of eating (37%) and cooking (32%), and live a slower life (33%) this summer. Food & Wine on the Mind: When thinking of Italy, the first topics that come to mind are food (52%) and wine (40%), with 43% of people admitting that Italian cuisine is their “Roman Empire.”

When thinking of Italy, the first topics that come to mind are food (52%) and wine (40%), with 43% of people admitting that Italian cuisine is their “Roman Empire.” Passions for Pasta - The top five favorite pasta shapes among Americans include Spaghetti (34%), Ravioli (24%), Fettuccine (23%), Penne (21%) and Angel Hair (21%). So many pasta-bilities!

The top five favorite pasta shapes among Americans include Spaghetti (34%), Ravioli (24%), Fettuccine (23%), Penne (21%) and Angel Hair (21%). So many pasta-bilities! Pasta Problemi - However, the biggest challenge when cooking pasta is cooking the noodles correctly (32%), and almost half of people (43%) have tested whether their pasta was ready by throwing a strand to the wall and seeing if it sticks!

However, the biggest challenge when cooking pasta is cooking the noodles correctly (32%), and almost half of people (43%) have tested whether their pasta was ready by throwing a strand to the wall and seeing if it sticks! Say Cheese! - Nearly three quarters (74%) of Americans agree that when eating Italian food, there’s no such thing as “too much cheese.”

For more information or to start your order, visit www.hellofresh.com.

*Data from a survey conducted by Talker Research on behalf of HelloFresh from April 26 to May 3, 2024, with a panel of 2,000 general population Americans ages 18+.

About HelloFresh

HelloFresh is the world’s leading meal-kit company, providing customers with fresh, high-quality ingredients to cook delicious meals at home. By delivering pre-portioned ingredients and easy-to-follow recipes directly to customers' doors, HelloFresh helps busy individuals and families enjoy home-cooked meals without the hassle of meal planning and grocery shopping. HelloFresh was voted the Most Trusted Meal Kit Delivery Service in America from 2021 through 2023 by Newsweek. For more information, visit www.hellofresh.com or follow HelloFresh on Facebook, X, Instagram, or TikTok.

About HelloFresh Group

The HelloFresh Group is a global food solutions group and the world's leading meal kit provider. The HelloFresh Group consists of eight brands that provide customers with high quality food and recipes for different meal occasions including HelloFresh, Green Chef, EveryPlate, Chefs Plate, Factor, Youfoodz, The Pets Table and Good Chop. The Company was founded in Berlin in November 2011 and operates in the USA, the UK, Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, Australia, Austria, Switzerland, Canada, New Zealand, Sweden, France, Denmark, Norway, Italy, Ireland and Spain. In Q1 2024 HelloFresh Group delivered over 272 million meals globally. HelloFresh SE went public on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in November 2017 and is currently traded on the MDAX (Mid-Cap German Stock Market Index). For more information, visit www.hellofreshgroup.com.

About Colavita USA

Colavita USA, headquartered in Edison, NJ, has been importing and distributing premium Italian products since 1979. Family-owned and operated, Colavita’s authentic specialty products include olive oils, durum wheat semolina pasta, a full selection of balsamic and wine vinegar, traditional and organic pasta sauces, and more. Colavita’s Italian products are the ingredients of choice for chefs at home, in restaurants and professional kitchens alike. Colavita also offers a full line of marinated vegetables and spreads, each prepared according to Colavita family tradition. For more information, visit www.colavita.com or follow Colavita on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, or LinkedIn.