Kinetic Partners with PGA TOUR’s ISCO Championship for Fifth Year, Boosts Broadband Speeds Across the Commonwealth

LEXINGTON, Ky.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--For the fifth consecutive year, Kinetic, an award-winning leader in high-speed broadband internet for both residential and business customers, proudly announces its partnership with the PGA TOUR’s ISCO Championship, set to take place at the prestigious Champions at Keene Trace Golf Club in Nicholasville on July 11-14.

Like any PGA TOUR event, the ISCO Championship drives tourism and business development to the central Kentucky region. It is estimated that the ISCO Championship generates more than $20 million annually in economic impact to the Commonwealth of Kentucky. This year’s purse is $4 million.

“ The PGA TOUR and Kinetic are both great Team Kentucky partners. Their teamwork is delivering both high-speed internet and a first-rate experience to players and fans,” said Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear. “ Kentucky has long been known for our amazing hospitality, and thanks to partners like these, we are also being talked about for our cutting-edge technology and world-class events. Congratulations to everyone involved and enjoy the championship.”

As a result of Kinetic’s multi-county expansion across the Commonwealth, more than 160,000 customers across 47 counties are connected to the world through more than 50,000 miles of Kentucky-based fiber optic and DSL cable. In the last five years, more than $357.9M in private capital has been invested throughout Kentucky (2019 – 2024).

Jeff Small, president of Kinetic, emphasized the broader impact of the Kentucky Championship, stating, “ The ISCO Championship extends beyond the greens; it stimulates the local economy and unites us as a community. As a proud partner of this and numerous other local events, we're delighted to provide ultra-fast and reliable internet connectivity to everyone who will be in attendance. Furthermore, we take great pride in our nearly 700 Kinetic employees in the Commonwealth working to expand our fiber network and ensure our customers enjoy and dependable every single day."

As the official fiber internet, streaming and technology solutions sponsor, Kinetic will deliver an unprecedented level of connectivity, information, and digital engagement this year to fans. Leveraging its 99.9% network reliability, Kinetic’s Multi-Gig Fiber Internet will provide essential broadcast capabilities, enhance the spectator experience with complimentary Wi-Fi throughout the venue, and offer live streaming in hospitality areas.

“ Our partnership with Kinetic provides the ISCO Championship with a seamless fan and player experience,” said tournament director T.R. Hollis. “ The technology provided by Kinetic allows fans to watch professional golf on television while guests on site will have an enhanced experience.”

To learn more about Kinetic, visit GoKinetic.Com. To learn more about the Kentucky Championship, please visit iscochampionship.com.

Category: Kinetic

About the ISCO Championship

The ISCO Championship is an official FedExCup event on the PGA TOUR schedule. The event will be contested at Champions at Keene Trace Golf Club in Nicholasville, Kentucky, a suburb of Lexington. Champions is an Arthur Hills designed golf course conveniently located one hour from Cincinnati and Louisville. The ISCO Championship will provide the winner with 300 FedExCup points, a winner’s exemption on the PGA TOUR and entry to the PGA Championship. The 2024 ISCO Championship will be played at Champions July 8-14.

About Kinetic

Kinetic, a Windstream company, offers fiber-based broadband to residential and small business customers in 18 states. The company’s quality-first approach connects customers to new opportunities and possibilities by delivering a full suite of advanced communications services. Kinetic is one of three brands managed by Windstream. The company also offers managed cloud communications and security services to mid-to-large enterprises and government entities across the U.S. as well as customized wavelength and dark fiber solutions to carriers, content providers and hyperscalers in the U.S. and Canada. Windstream is a privately held company headquartered in Little Rock, Ark. Additional information about Kinetic is available at GoKinetic.com or windstream.com.

About ISCO

ISCO Industries specializes in the manufacturing and distribution of high-density polyethylene (HDPE) piping products, as well as the sale, service, and rental of McElroy fusion equipment. ISCO stocks and supplies custom and innovative piping materials across a wide range of applications and end markets, including golf irrigation, landfill, gas distribution, district energy, mining, geothermal, power generation, municipal, marine, oil and gas, culvert rehab, and many more. ISCO is family-owned and has more than 60 years of experience in the industry, offering complete HDPE piping solutions to customers around the world.