Thread and SEQSTER Partner to Fast-Track Real World Data Collection for Patients and Researchers

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SEQSTER PDM Inc. (“SEQSTER”), the leading patient-centric healthcare technology company, announced today a strategic partnership with Thread, a leading decentralized research and eCOA provider, to accelerate access to real-world data for patients, researchers and life science enterprises.

This partnership integrates primary data captured through Thread’s platform with instant access to secondary data from SEQSTER to expand the volume of participant data captured in a clinical research study. More combined data means an improved ability to determine the impact of new medicines, ultimately accelerating drug development. The partnership will also leverage Thread’s proprietary patient listening technology, ensuring that research studies with real-world data collection are designed with direct feedback from patients.

This solution is now available for biopharma and clinical research organization (CRO) clients to combine primary and secondary data for research. “Fragmentation of data for clinical research is a challenge for all research sponsors and we are excited to utilize this offering to support our clients,” said Aaron Berger, SVP of Evidence Development at UBC, “This partnership between THREAD and SEQSTER is an important step forward in improving the clinical research experience for sponsors, site staff and patients.”

"Real-time data turbocharges decision-making, giving researchers a rapid pulse on trends and potential pitfalls, as patient-first trial technology improves the research experience overall. Together, they empower researchers to optimize trial design and then efficiently deliver against that design,” stated Ardy Arianpour, CEO & Co-Founder of SEQSTER.

Access to patient medical records is an important part of research today, both to verify participant eligibility for research and to serve as evidence for demonstrating efficacy and safety of an intervention.

"Our partnership with SEQSTER is impactful for both patients and researchers. By enabling real-time medical record access integrated with Thread’s platform, we simplify the research experience and provide access to more data," said John Reites, Co-founder, CEO of Thread.

About Thread

Thread’s® purpose is to leverage its research platform to enable studies for everyone, everywhere. The company’s uniquely combined clinical research technology and consulting services help life science organizations to design, operate, and scale next-generation research studies and electronic clinical outcome assessments (eCOA) programs for participants, sites, and study teams. Through its comprehensive platform and scientific expertise, Thread empowers studies to be accessible, efficient, and centered on the patient. Backed by health care investors Water Street Healthcare Partners and JLL Partners, Thread is recognized as a leader by Everest Group’s Decentralized Clinical Trial Product PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2021/2022/2023 and positioned in the Leader's Category of the 2022 IDC MarketScape for R&D Decentralized Clinical Trial Technology Solutions Vendor Assessment 2022. Visit Threadresearch.com to learn more.

ABOUT SEQSTER

SEQSTER is a leading healthcare technology company that breaks down health data silos at scale. Its enterprise operating system aggregates disparate health data sources into a single, 360-degree view of a patient in real-time, solving a multitude of challenges for life sciences, patient engagement and data interoperability.

SEQSTER has nationwide coverage of EHRs from hospitals and medical groups, genomic DNA, wearables, pharmacy and social determinants of health data. Through its customizable white-label approach, SEQSTER provides accelerated access to de-identified, tokenized, real-time data and comprehensive curated data to address critical needs across the healthcare continuum. SEQSTER is privately held and headquartered in San Diego.

To learn more about the SEQSTER Operating System for Clinical Studies, Patient Registries and the Digital Front Door, please contact us at info@seqster.com or visit www.seqster.com.