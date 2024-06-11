Zain Sudan Rebuilds Wireless Business in Record Time with CSG

KHARTOUM, Sudan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Zain Sudan, part of Zain Group, a leading wireless operator in the Middle East and North Africa, is a frontrunner in customer engagement through Unstructured Supplementary Service Data (USSD). After a recent data centre outage, Zain Sudan trusted CSG® (NASDAQ: CSGS) to drive the disaster recovery of its wireless business and keep the people of Sudan connected, while preserving its market leadership. Through a gateway rebuild, Zain Sudan quickly relaunched essential services so customers could manage plans and check balances while it rebuilt its wireless business with CSG in less than 21 days.

“ The USSD channel is crucial for Zain Sudan customers to stay connected. When our data centre went down, we needed to quickly reestablish this channel to minimise disruption for our customers,” said Emad Elsheikh, CTO, Zain Sudan. “ The way CSG helped us overcome this outage set a new standard for collaboration and trust. From the challenges we faced re-engaging with customers to delivering the uninterrupted services we’re known for, the CSG team surpassed our expectations of what was possible. Within a few days of launching CSG's USSD Gateway solution, we were back on our feet, receiving 5.7 million balance enquiries and 4.7 million plan purchases daily. This wouldn’t have been possible without CSG."

In emerging markets, like Sudan, where data services aren’t always available, USSD is a vital channel operators use to engage with customers. When Zain Sudan lost its data centre due to the ongoing conflict in Sudan, its USSD gateway collapsed, halting services in the country. Without a system to answer B2C and B2B balance enquiries or sell data bundles and plans, Zain Sudan could not deliver services. CSG’s prompt gateway rebuild enabled Zain Sudan to quickly regain revenue and allow the people of Sudan to stay connected during this challenging time.

“ Managing a large-scale subscriber base during times of conflict is a tough task for any operator,” said Mayoor Mahendra, VP of Networks Solutions, CSG. “ After Zain Sudan’s data centre went down, CSG jumped into action to configure Zain’s essential services onto our USSD gateway. The speed and agility with which our team responded is what it means to be customer obsessed. By putting our customer first, CSG helped Zain Sudan minimise revenue loss and boost the customer experience.”

