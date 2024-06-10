Rancher Government Successfully Using Harvester as a Cutting-Edge Alternative to VMware and other Legacy Infrastructure

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Responding to market demand, Rancher Government, the premier provider of secure Kubernetes and container management solutions, has launched a coordinated initiative to help customers use Harvester, its modern hyper-converged infrastructure (HCI) offering, as an alternative to legacy systems like VMware's vSphere and VCF. This initiative addresses the compounding challenges faced by government IT departments due to high operational costs, inefficiencies, and limited scalability inherent in traditional infrastructures.

Legacy systems, which are not cloud-native, can become bottlenecks for government organizations striving to remain agile and responsive. The acquisition of VMware by Broadcom also introduced new uncertainties around functionality, procurement paths, and pricing. These systems often lead to escalating costs, operational inefficiencies, lack of flexibility, and forced obsolescence, all of which compromise scalability, interoperability, and agility.

Rancher Government’s Harvester offers a transformative alternative to legacy systems. Harvester is a state-of-the-art HCI solution designed to run containers and virtual machines under a unified management framework, utilizing Kubernetes as the orchestrator and lifecycle management platform. It integrates all infrastructure services, including block storage, software-defined networking, load-balancing, and vGPU, into an open-source product decoupled from hardware dependencies.

“Harvester is such a runaway hit across our Federal customer base,” said Tricia Fitzmaurice, VP of Sales at Rancher Government. “We are seeing increasingly large interest from civilian customers who want to take something that’s been proven successful and bring that experience, functionality, and capability to migrating legacy IT systems as an alternative to VMware. We want to help our clients evaluate their current stack and chart a new, more modern virtualization future that incorporates containers and Kubernetes alongside VMs in the data center, cloud, and out at the edge.”

“With tightening federal IT budgets and rapidly evolving technology, ensuring your systems are future-proof is essential for maintaining mission agility,” according to Brandon Gulla, VP and Chief Technology Officer at Rancher Government. “Organizations face a critical decision: cut costs or modernize. With Harvester, you no longer have to choose,” added Gulla. “Harvester empowers organizations to sustain their missions using legacy VMs while seamlessly advancing their container modernization strategy within a secure, unified computing platform. Additionally, Harvester's open API and standardization facilitate hybrid and multi-cloud migrations, providing even greater flexibility and scalability, whether you’re transitioning away from a legacy VM provider or adopting a multi-cloud strategy.”

Rancher Government offers a phased approach to migrating from VMware to Harvester, ensuring minimal disruption to operations. Harvester can coexist with vSphere environments, facilitating hybrid applications and easing the transition process. The migration tools and support provided by Rancher Government ensure a smooth and efficient shift to a modern, scalable infrastructure.

Key Features of Rancher Government Harvester:

Unified Management: Seamlessly integrates containers and VMs using Kubernetes, providing a cohesive and efficient management experience.

Seamlessly integrates containers and VMs using Kubernetes, providing a cohesive and efficient management experience. Open Source and Interoperable: Built on open standards, Harvester works well with other open-source applications and tools, particularly those targeting Kubernetes environments.

Built on open standards, Harvester works well with other open-source applications and tools, particularly those targeting Kubernetes environments. Enhanced Security: Meets government security compliance standards and reduces exposure to cyber threats, ensuring the protection of critical mission data.

Meets government security compliance standards and reduces exposure to cyber threats, ensuring the protection of critical mission data. Cost-Effective: Reduces operational costs by eliminating outdated hardware dependencies and simplifying licensing models.

About Rancher Government

Rancher Government is specifically designed to address the unique security and operational needs of the U.S. Government and Military as it relates to application modernization, Linux, containers, and Kubernetes.

Rancher is a complete open-source software stack for teams adopting containers. It addresses the operational and security challenges of managing multiple Kubernetes clusters at scale while providing DevOps teams with integrated tools for running containerized workloads.

RGS supports all Rancher products with U.S.-based American citizens who are currently supporting programs across the Department of Defense, Intelligence Community, and Civilian Agencies.