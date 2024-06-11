Lido Advisors Announces Presence in New Albany, Ohio, Continuing National Growth

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lido Advisors, LLC (Lido), a leading wealth advisory firm focused on high-net-worth individuals, with $20.6 billion in regulatory assets under management (“RAUM”), announced today a partnership with Shore Morgan Young, an Ohio-based registered investment advisor (RIA). This transaction continues Lido’s national expansion. Founded over 40 years ago, Shore Morgan Young has over $615M in RAUM in addition to significant client assets held in brokerage accounts and insurance products. The firm has deep roots in the Ohio region with expertise in financial planning, taxes, estate planning, investments, and insurance.

“Our inorganic growth strategy is centered around talent and expansion into key geographic locations, and with Shore Morgan Young, we got both,” said Jason Ozur, Lido's Chief Executive Officer. “We are excited to become an integral part of the community in such a fast-growing region and to connect with entrepreneurs, executives, professionals and families for their life, retirement, legacy and multi-generational planning.”

Adding to Lido Advisors’ strength through this strategic partnership will be principals Lew Shore, Jon Morgan, and Marya Young along with the entire Shore Morgan Young team.

“We established our firm to support our clients in all aspects of their financial journey, and joining forces with Lido Advisors is the next step in our growth,” said Jon Morgan. “This partnership enables us to enhance our wealth management services and provide our clients with access to Lido’s family office investment solutions.”

About Lido Advisors

Lido Advisors is a nationally recognized wealth advisory firm headquartered in Los Angeles, California, with over $20.6 billion in regulatory assets under management and 33 offices across the United States. The firm embraces an active approach to asset management focused on risk mitigation and access to alternative, core, and tactical investment strategies. Lido provides a family office experience to its clients with a deep commitment to personalized, comprehensive wealth planning and access to affiliated professionals providing bespoke tax, estate, and legacy solutions. Lido is focused on creating an innovative, high-touch client experience and becoming its clients’ financial life partner. For more information, please visit www.lidoadvisors.com.