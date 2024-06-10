Cvent Passkey and FreedomPay Integration Helps Leading Hotel Chains Protect Credit Card Privacy and Security for Group Reservations

SAN ANTONIO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cvent, an industry-leading meetings, events and hospitality technology provider, and FreedomPay, an innovative leader in Next Level Commerce™ technologies, shared details of their latest integration and payment card tokenization initiative at Cvent CONNECT, Cvent’s user and industry conference taking place now in San Antonio, TX and online.

The integration between Cvent Passkey and FreedomPay enables direct tokenization of credit cards which allows for credit card numbers to be exchanged between Cvent Passkey and a hotel’s central reservation system (CRS) via secure credit card tokens. Tokenization helps protect hoteliers against the threat of payment fraud and data breaches and offers enhanced security features for managing and processing group reservations.

“With many of the top hotels around the world leveraging our payment solutions, we understand the unique needs of the hospitality and travel industries,” said Nate Ware, SVP Sales & Digital Development at FreedomPay. “Today’s buyers and suppliers want greater security, personalization and efficiency, and we’re proud to partner with a leading, global organization like Cvent, which shares in our commitment to ensuring each of those areas is not only addressed but prioritized. Our combined focus on innovation and dedication to data security represents the future of hospitality and group business.”

“The integration between Cvent Passkey and FreedomPay is another example of how we continue to expand our integrations and prioritize security for hoteliers, event organizers, and their group guests,” said Ben Mayrides, Chief Information Security Officer at Cvent. “By tokenizing credit cards, we are protecting sensitive data, reducing the risk of fraud and data breaches while providing an improved payment experience. It’s exciting to see leading hotel chains embrace technology to enhance the group booking process, and with additional properties and chains in the implementation pipeline, we’re rapidly expanding direct access to a more secure group reservation and payment environment.”

About Cvent

Cvent is a leading meetings, events, and hospitality technology provider with 4,800+ employees and ~22,000 customers worldwide as of December 31, 2023. Founded in 1999, the company delivers a comprehensive event marketing and management platform and offers a global marketplace where event professionals collaborate with venues to create engaging, impactful experiences. Cvent is headquartered in Tysons, Virginia, just outside of Washington D.C., and has additional offices around the world to support its growing global customer base. The comprehensive Cvent event marketing and management platform offers software solutions to event organizers and marketers for online event registration, venue selection, event marketing and management, virtual and onsite solutions, and attendee engagement. Cvent’s suite of products automate and simplify the event management lifecycle and maximize the impact of in-person, virtual, and hybrid events. Hotels and venues use Cvent’s supplier and venue solutions to win more group and corporate travel business through Cvent’s sourcing platforms. Cvent solutions optimize the event management value chain and have enabled clients around the world to manage millions of meetings and events. For more information, please visit Cvent.com.

About FreedomPay

FreedomPay’s Next Level Commerce™ platform transforms existing payment systems and processes from legacy to leading edge and enables merchants to unleash the power of pay. As the premier choice for many of the largest companies across the globe in retail, hospitality, lodging, gaming, sports and entertainment, foodservice, education, healthcare and financial services, FreedomPay’s technology has been purposely built to deliver rock solid performance in the highly complex environment of global commerce.

The company maintains a world-class security environment and was one of the first payment solution providers in North America to be validated by the PCI Security Standards Council. FreedomPay’s robust solutions across payments, security, identity, and data analytics are available in-store, online and on-mobile and are supported by rapid API adoption. The award winning FreedomPay Commerce Platform operates on a single, unified technology stack across multiple continents allowing enterprises to deliver an innovative Next Level experience on a global scale. www.freedompay.com