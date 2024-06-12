Cloudinary Doubles Users to 2M in Just Three Years Amid Surge in Visual-First Experiences

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cloudinary, the image and video technology platform that powers many of the world’s top brands, has reached two million users – doubling its registered user base in just three years. Founded in 2012 to help developers manage and deliver fast and flawless visual content with ease, Cloudinary has remained true to this heritage. The company also attributes its success to its longstanding commitment to innovation and automation, including harnessing the power of AI, along with active involvement in industry initiatives such as the MACH Alliance and modern image codec advancements such as the JPEG XL standard.

To celebrate this milestone, Cloudinary has created a dynamic visual timeline of company and product milestones, and is encouraging users to share their favorite Cloudinary-powered projects or platform features on LinkedIn, Twitter or Instagram using the hashtag #2MCloudinaryDevs. Each person who shares a post during the month of June will receive an entry into a drawing for one of 50 commemorative hoodies. See today’s blog for more details.

More than 10,000 customers and users across more than 180 countries and all industries rely on Cloudinary to deliver the visual-first experiences audiences and consumers have come to expect. Today, Cloudinary’s image and video API platform manages 20 million new assets every day, delivers up to 420,000 images per second, and performs five billion image and video transformations each month. The company’s innovation-centered ethos has led to a thriving global business with five offices around the world and a growing network of more than 265 partners.

“We are sincerely grateful to our ecosystem of developers, users and partners for helping us reach this milestone,” said Itai Lahan, co-founder and CEO of Cloudinary. “Our focus has always been on collaborating with developers to solve the challenges that come with managing and optimizing visual media at scale. From day one, we’ve applied AI and automation to continually add capabilities that deliver significant value in these areas. As the visual economy continues to surge, we look forward to welcoming millions more into our community.”

Investment in Composable Ecosystems and Other Developer-first Initiatives

Shortly after Cloudinary announced its one-million-developer milestone in June 2021, the company joined the MACH (Microservices-based, API-first, Cloud-native SaaS and Headless) Alliance, the independent organization dedicated to advocating for open, best-of-breed technology ecosystems. API-first from its inception, the move helped to fuel the growth across Cloudinary’s developer community and strengthen partnerships with like-minded technology partners including AWS, commercetools, Contentful, and Contentstack. Customers benefiting from this composable approach include American Bath, Manscaped, Mattel, Neiman Marcus, Paul Smith, PUMA, Rapha and River Island.

Cloudinary continues to invest in technologies and standards as part of its commitment to developer productivity and success, including:

25 SDKs and libraries available for most popular frontend, backend and mobile programming languages;

Ground-breaking work to help design and support efficient new image and video standards such as JPEG XL, co-created by Cloudinary Image Researcher Dr. Jon Sneyers;

Automation brought about by AI-based algorithms in areas such as generative AI, content-aware cropping, and background removal; and

Free developer tools such as Responsive Image Breakpoint Generator, which enables users to generate optimal responsive image dimensions, the Webspeed Test Image Analysis tool, and ImageCarbon, which calculates how much carbon a website emits from images.

Cloudinary has also launched initiatives that support deeper learning and the advancement of visual media technologies, such as:

The Cloudinary Ambassador Program, the only community program that brings together developers to advocate for the proliferation and adoption of media-related technologies, and

The Cloudinary Academy, which offers free and comprehensive training to help both new and experienced users acquire and develop skills, learn best practices, boost their productivity, and ultimately expand their earning potential.

Anyone managing visual media can join the Cloudinary user community by registering for a free account, and developers are encouraged to join Cloudinary’s Discord and Online Forums.

About Cloudinary

Cloudinary is the image and video technology platform that enables the world’s most engaging brands to deliver transformative visual experiences at global scale. More than two million users and 10,000 customers, including Apartment Therapy, Bleacher Report, Bombas, Grubhub, NBC, Mediavine, Minted, Paul Smith, and Peloton, rely on Cloudinary to bring their campaigns, apps, and sites to life. With the world’s most powerful image and video APIs backed by industry-leading artificial intelligence and patented technology, Cloudinary offers a single source of truth for brands to manage, transform, optimize, and deliver visual experiences at scale. As a result, the most engaging brands across all industries are seeing up to a 203% ROI using Cloudinary with benefits including faster time to market, higher user satisfaction and increased engagement and conversions. For more information, visit www.cloudinary.com.