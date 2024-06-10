Accenture Federal Services Wins Transportation Security Administration Blanket Purchase Agreement with $170 Million Ceiling Value

ARLINGTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Accenture Federal Services has been awarded a Transportation Security Administration (TSA) Security Operations (SO) Flexible Agile Scalable Teams (FAST) Blanket Purchase Agreement with a ceiling value of $170 million.

TSA SO is responsible for security of the nation’s transportation systems to ensure freedom of movement for people and commerce, including checkpoint and baggage screening at approximately 440 airports in the U.S. and oversight of more than 280 airports globally. TSA SO is also responsible for ensuring all modes of transportation, including freight railroad, passenger rail, mass transit, maritime, and pipelines comply with domestic and global regulatory requirements.

To support the U.S. federal government’s “Cloud First” and “Mobile First” initiatives, Accenture Federal Services will deliver state-of-the-art Agile design, development, testing, and maintenance capabilities to help TSA SO enhance existing custom and platform-based applications, and to introduce mobile and cloud computing technologies.

“Our work on Flexible Agile Scalable Teams (FAST) marks the next step in Accenture Federal Services’ valued, decades-long support of the Transportation Security Administration,” said Accenture Federal Services Managing Director and TSA Lead, Anthony Pinheiro. “As we kick-off this new chapter, we look forward to using Commercial Off-the-Shelf (COTS) technologies to help TSA Security Operations operate with greater efficiency and enhanced business value.”

In recent years, Accenture Federal Services has also been awarded contracts to support TSA’s Vetting and Credentialing Systems and the modernization of the agency’s Secure Flight prescreening program.

The period of performance on FAST award is five years.

Accenture Federal Services is a wholly owned subsidiary of Accenture (NYSE: ACN).

