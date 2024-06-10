Greater Sum Ventures Adds Kologik to its Growing Platform of Public Safety Technology Solutions

KNOXVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Entrepreneurial family office and growth equity firm Greater Sum Ventures (GSV) today announced its acquisition of Kologik, a leading innovator of responsive, scalable, and user-friendly software for law enforcement. The investment follows on GSV’s recent investments in Utility Associates, Inc. (Utility), SOMA Global, and STRAX Intelligence Group, creating a platform of integrated technology solutions for public safety and government agencies. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

The funding will provide additional capital to increase Kologik’s investment in the innovation of cloud-based solutions that empower public safety agencies to have all the information they need at their fingertips. The company’s solutions include computer-aided dispatch, records management, jail management, and the COPsync mobile real-time information network. Kologik will continue to be led by CEO Paul San Soucie based in Baton Rouge.

“The Kologik software is purpose built for public safety, making it a welcome addition to our expanding platform of digital solutions,” said Ross Croley, CEO and founder of GSV. “The Kologik team shares our mission to empower communities and the people who protect them. Their cutting-edge tech complements our software suite to organize and connect vast amounts of data, helping to support and strengthen public safety agencies.”

Kologik CEO Paul San Soucie added: “We’re pleased to join this platform of sister companies making strides in public safety through advanced and complementary technology. The officers and first responders who work tirelessly to serve our communities deserve world-class tools to make their jobs easier; we’re proud to provide top-tier solutions alongside these respected industry partners.”

About Kologik

Kologik is a technology company specializing in public safety solutions that connect small and medium-sized law enforcement agencies with the information they need to keep officers and communities safe. With years of experience working with local, county, and state agencies in the judicial and public safety sectors, Kologik is dedicated to offering quality products and fast, friendly 24/7 customer support. For more information about Kologik, visit kologik.com or call toll-free at 1-855-339-9417.

About Greater Sum Ventures

Greater Sum Ventures (GSV) is an entrepreneurial family office that invests its own capital in middle market software and tech-enabled services companies. With entrepreneurial roots and strong operational and investing experience, GSV works with select independent co-investing partners to build platforms of technology companies that revolutionize the industries they serve. Headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee, GSV provides access to capital and operational support to midmarket technology firms all over the world. To learn more, visit GreaterSumVentures.com.