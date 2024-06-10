Surmodics Awarded Thrombectomy Products Agreement with Premier, Inc.

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Surmodics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRDX), a leading provider of medical device and in vitro diagnostic technologies, today announced it has been awarded a group purchasing agreement for thrombectomy products with Premier, Inc. Effective June 1, 2024, the new agreement allows Premier members, at their discretion, to take advantage of special pricing and terms pre-negotiated by Premier for Surmodics Pounce™ and Pounce™ Venous Thrombectomy Systems.

“This is an exciting development for Surmodics,” said Gary Maharaj, President and Chief Executive Officer of Surmodics. “Our Pounce Arterial and Venous Thrombectomy Systems offer physicians simplicity and procedural efficiency to remove arterial and venous clot without the need for capital equipment. We are confident that our portfolio of thrombectomy systems will contribute meaningfully to high-quality, cost-effective care throughout the Premier hospital alliance.”

The Surmodics thrombectomy portfolio comprises fully mechanical, non-aspiration endovascular systems designed to promptly remove soft or hardened blood clots from peripheral arteries (Pounce Thrombectomy and Pounce Low-Profile [LP] Thrombectomy Systems) or peripheral veins (Pounce Venous Thrombectomy System). Surmodics thrombectomy systems, which do not require capital equipment, are designed to minimize the need for physicians to remove clots using thrombolytic drugs, a treatment that typically requires overnight admission to an intensive care unit.

Premier is a leading healthcare improvement company, uniting an alliance of more than 4,350 U.S. hospitals and 300,000 other providers to transform healthcare. With integrated data and analytics, collaboratives, supply chain solutions, and advisory and other services, Premier enables better care and outcomes at a lower cost.

About Surmodics, Inc.

Surmodics is a leading provider of performance coating technologies for intravascular medical devices and chemical and biological components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays. Surmodics also develops and commercializes highly differentiated vascular intervention medical devices that are designed to address unmet clinical needs and engineered to the most demanding requirements. This key growth strategy leverages the combination of the Company’s expertise in proprietary surface modification and drug-delivery coating technologies, along with its device design, development, and manufacturing capabilities. The Company’s mission is to improve the detection and treatment of disease. Surmodics is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota. For more information, visit www.surmodics.com. The content of Surmodics’ website is not part of this press release or part of any filings that the company makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Surmodics thrombectomy products

Surmodics’ Pounce Thrombectomy platform devices are intended for the non-surgical removal of thrombi and emboli from the peripheral arterial vasculature. The Pounce LP Thrombectomy System is indicated for use in vessels ranging from 2 mm to 4 mm in diameter, sizes typical of vessels found below the knee. The Pounce LP System complements the original Pounce Thrombectomy System, introduced in 2021, which is indicated for use in vessels 3.5 mm to 6 mm in diameter.

The Pounce Venous System is indicated for mechanical de-clotting and controlled and selective infusion of physician-specified fluids, including thrombolytics, in the peripheral vasculature. The Pounce Venous System is indicated for use in vessels 6 mm to 16 mm in diameter. The Pounce Venous Systems may be used with the Pounce Sheath (12 Fr), which is intended to introduce therapeutic or diagnostic devices into the vasculature.

Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Statements that are not historical or current facts, including statements regarding the expectation that access to Premier GPO members will expand the national market reach for Surmodics endovascular thrombectomy solutions, the expectation that Surmodics' portfolio of thrombectomy devices will contribute meaningfully to high-quality, cost-effective care throughout the Premier hospital alliance,, and Surmodics’ growth strategy, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated, including the willingness of Premier members to adopt use of the Surmodics thrombectomy products, and the factors identified under “Risk Factors” in Part I, Item 1A of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2023, and updated in our subsequent reports filed with the SEC. These reports are available in the Investors section of our website at https://surmodics.gcs-web.com and at the SEC website at www.sec.gov. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update them in light of new information or future events.