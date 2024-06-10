Sonar and AWS Expand Collaboration to Drive Adoption of Clean Code Practices

GENEVA & AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sonar, the leader in Clean Code solutions, today announced the expansion of its collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to help enterprises achieve high-quality code that is clean. SonarCloud, Sonar’s SaaS offering, will be available as an integration with Amazon CodeCatalyst, a unified software development service. Additionally, SonarCloud is now certified by the AWS Foundational Technical Review (FTR) – a set of guidelines to reduce risks around security, reliability, and operational excellence, as defined by the AWS Well-Architected Framework.

“With SonarCloud we enabled our engineering teams to drive consistent code quality and standards across the whole organization. The easy integration into our development toolchain and the simple UI allow us to scale fast and without any issues. The wide adoption and the excellent customer support help you overcome any difficulties,” said Andre Ostermeier, Lead Solutions Architect at Relayr. “Besides that, SonarCloud is an excellent tool to drive Engineering KPIs and should not be underestimated by IT leaders.”

SonarCloud and Amazon CodeCatalyst: Improving Development Processes

Amazon CodeCatalyst features blueprint capabilities that allow customers to automatically set up everything they need to start a new software development project, including continuous integration and delivery (CI/CD) pipelines, deployable code, issue tracking, and fully configured AWS services.

“Customers building apps need to release code early and often, and with solid DevOps practices and tools,” said Nicolas Pujol, ISV Partner Management Leader in EMEA, AWS. “Sonar has done a great job giving developers and DevOps leaders solutions to be more productive, and we’re excited to collaborate to make these tools available to AWS customers.”

Amazon CodeCatalyst paired with Sonar’s unique Clean as You Code approach, delivered through SonarCloud, empowers developers to spend more time writing innovative code and less time managing local development environments. With SonarCloud integrated into Amazon CodeCatalyst CI/CD workflows, development teams can more easily ensure that only clean code will be added to their code base, improving the overall quality of the code written.

Sonar Puts Customer Experience First

Sonar achieved the AWS Foundational Technical Review (FTR) certification by demonstrating that SonarCloud meets best practices critical for a customer’s success. SonarCloud allows for shared expectations across teams rooted in clean code practices, automates code quality checks, and provides extensive feedback for issue resolution.

Sonar’s Clean as You Code Approach

The Clean as You Code approach enables developers and organizations to improve development velocity, code quality, and code security. This simple yet powerful methodology progressively improves the overall quality of the entire codebase as the code is written, with minimal cost and effort. Clean as You Code puts developers in the driver's seat where they take full ownership of the quality of the code they write.

“An increasing number of developers are writing code and building apps in the cloud. We created SonarCloud to provide these developers an easy way to achieve a state of Clean Code, designing a tool that seamlessly integrates with DevOps platforms,” said Fabrice Bellingard, VP of Products at Sonar. “Our growing collaboration with AWS will help more cloud-based development teams create high-quality code with our unique Clean as You Code methodology.”

Today, SonarCloud has over 100,000 active users. The solution has helped a wide range of organizations clean over 2.5 billion lines of code. SonarCloud is free to use on open-source projects. To learn more about SonarCloud, visit here.

About Sonar

Sonar's Clean Code solutions, SonarQube, SonarCloud, and SonarLint, help developers prevent code quality and security issues from ever reaching production. Sonar analyzes all code, regardless of who writes it—your internal team or genAI—resulting in more secure, reliable, and maintainable software. Rooted in the open source community, Sonar’s solutions support over 30 programming languages, frameworks, and infrastructure technologies. Today, Sonar is used by 7M+ developers and 400K organizations worldwide, including the DoD, Microsoft, NASA, MasterCard, Siemens, and T-Mobile.

To learn more about Sonar, please visit: https://www.sonarsource.com/products/all/