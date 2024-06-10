BearingPoint and Icertis Form Strategic Partnership to Help Companies Transform Contract Management

FRANKFURT, Germany--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Icertis, the global leader in AI-powered contract intelligence, today announced a new strategic partnership with BearingPoint aimed at transforming contract management for companies worldwide. This collaboration combines BearingPoint’s extensive advisory and implementation expertise with the advanced enterprise-grade technology of the Icertis platform to deliver innovation and efficiency.

BearingPoint will also integrate the Icertis platform with its core operational systems to optimize internal contracting processes. This will enhance operational efficiency and visibility across its enterprise contracts, driving intent realization around increased revenue, reduced costs, compliance, and risk.

“The decision to double down on Icertis builds on the growing importance of contract intelligence in the professional services industry and the increasing demand for AI solutions that integrate seamlessly with core operational systems,” said Jean-Paul Wehrens, Partner, BearingPoint. “By modernizing contracting processes and enhancing integration capabilities, we not only improve operations but also equip our clients to realize significant benefits with the Icertis platform.”

Icertis transforms contracts into strategic assets that drive critical business outcomes, including revenue growth, cost control, risk mitigation, and compliance. By extracting the critical information contained in contracts, structuring it into a common data model, and connecting it seamlessly with operational systems like ERP, SCM, CRM, and HCM, Icertis can ensure the intent documented in every contract is fully realized in practice.

"With its seamless integration capabilities, Icertis is poised to become the preferred solution for enterprise contracting for professional services companies like BearingPoint, unlocking tremendous value for their business and their customers,” said Roman Howe, Corporate Vice President, Europe, Icertis. “We are pleased to bring the scope and scale of the Icertis platform to BearingPoint and extend these benefits to their clients.”

More than 10 million contracts worth $1 trillion+ are managed using the Icertis platform, representing business relationships in 40+ languages across 90+ countries for a robust ecosystem of customers and partners, which are in a position to extend and enhance its platform.

About BearingPoint

BearingPoint is an independent management and technology consultancy with European roots and a global reach. The company operates in three business units: Consulting, Products, and Capital. Consulting covers the advisory business with a clear focus on selected business areas. Products provide IP-driven digital assets and managed services for business-critical processes. Capital delivers M&A and transaction services.

BearingPoint’s clients include many of the world’s leading companies and organizations. The firm has a global consulting network with more than 10,000 people and supports clients in over 70 countries, engaging with them to achieve measurable and sustainable success.

About Icertis

Icertis is the global leader in AI-powered contract intelligence. The Icertis platform revolutionizes contract management, equipping customers with powerful insights and automation to grow revenue, control costs, mitigate risk, and ensure compliance - the pillars of business success. Today, 33% of the Fortune 100 trust Icertis to realize the full intent of millions of commercial agreements in 90+ countries.