Cenergy Implements Hansen Solutions for Enhanced Customer Service Management in Community Solar Projects

MELBOURNE, Australia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hansen Technologies (ASX:HSN), a leading global provider of software and services to the energy, water and communications industries, is pleased to announce the successful implementation of its solutions at Cenergy Power (Cenergy), a leading national solar developer and operator of Community Solar infrastructure.

Cenergy will leverage all the benefits of Hansen’s Community Solar Solution. Underpinned by Hansen CIS, part of the Hansen Suite for Energy & Utilities, Hansen for Community Solar is a solution that solves the management and operational challenges of solar assets by providing a foundation of systems, people and processes – while ensuring that the business has control of data, the customer experience, and commercial strategy.

Cenergy is dedicated to developing and building clean energy projects that generate substantial benefits for local communities. With a shared commitment to sustainability and innovation, Hansen's solutions will complement Cenergy's mission by optimising customer service management processes.

Chad Chahbazi, Senior Vice President for Project & Business Development, Cenergy, commented: “At Cenergy, we required secure, scalable, and best-of-breed software solutions, for our Community Solar assets. We have found a like-minded partner in Hansen. With their track record of excellence, rolling out specific solutions for Community Solar providers in the United States, their product suite addresses our needs – for both the present and the future. Additionally, their market knowledge and commercial focus with respect to community solar asset management makes them an excellent partner for us.”

David Castree, Chief Customer Officer at Hansen, commented: “What we have seen over the last few years is renewables and solar power becoming more mainstream – and set for even more adoption in the years to come. With the Hansen Community Solar Solution, backed by a highly experienced team, we offer companies a platform capable of operating effectively at scale. With a number of organisations already entrusting us with their transformation journey, we are well-equipped to provide the solutions and expertise necessary for Community Solar providers to monetise new market opportunities and enable access to clean energy for communities across the United States.”

This agreement with Cenergy follows successful Hansen deployments with major Community Solar organisations across the United States such as Nautilus Solar Energy and Hampshire Power. Hansen CIS is a purpose-built customer information software solution for the energy and utilities sector, including emerging community solar operators. The software is designed to handle every aspect of the customer life cycle using open architecture, an understanding of local regulations and technology standards to speed integration with business and operational systems. Hansen CIS architecture is based on standardised technology enhanced by a modular approach and an open-API library. The product is offered in various global markets, and caters to energy and utilities companies operating in competitive and regulated markets.

About Hansen

Hansen Technologies (ASX: HSN) is a leading global provider of software and services to the energy, water and communications industries. With its award-winning software portfolio, Hansen serves customers in over 80 countries, helping them to create, sell, and deliver new products and services, manage and analyse customer data, and control critical revenue management and customer support processes.

About Cenergy Power

Cenergy Power (Cenergy) was formed in 2006 by experienced transactional professionals and power engineers. Today, Cenergy is a leading national commercial and Community Solar developer with over 450 MWs of large solar project experience across fourteen states including California, Illinois Virginia, Maine and New Mexico. Grounded by a deep sense of economic responsibility, Cenergy's mission is to develop and build clean energy projects that generate significant benefits for local community partners.

