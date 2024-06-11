Award Winning Agave Spirits Company Wild Common Raises $5 Million in Series A Funding from HIPstr, the Early-Stage Investment Arm of HighPost Capital, LLC

JACKSON HOLE, Wyo. & WEST PALM BEACH, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Wild Common, a leading creator of agave spirits that honors craftmanship while fostering a shared reverence for the land, today announced it has raised $5 million for its Series A funding round from HIPstr, the early-stage investment arm of HighPost Capital, LLC (“HighPost”), a leading private investment firm focused on the global consumer sector. Wild Common intends to use the capital to continue to scale its platform and enter into new markets, grow its team with best-in-class talent, further enhance its award-winning agave spirits, and capitalize on the growth of the broader tequila market.

Founded by Andy Bardon in 2021 in Jackson Hole, Wyoming and distilled in the Jalisco Valley, Mexico, Wild Common produces agave spirits honoring tradition, community, and the land through a unique, time-honored process. Wild Common’s agave is grown and harvested by hand from Mexico’s rich volcanic soil, slow-roasted in small batches, carefully distilled by experts, and bottled by hand on site. Wild Common consistently ranks among the top agave spirits globally in terms of taste and quality. A portion of Wild Common’s profits are reinvested into the rural communities it works with to help improve quality of life.

According to Allied Market Research, the tequila market was valued at $12.9 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $24 billion by 2031.

“ Wild Common’s mission is to bring people together to share moments – and exceptional tequila,” said Andy Bardon, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Wild Common. “ Wild Common started its journey in Jalisco, where I met the Rosales family, whose traditions in the area date back to 1904, and collaborated to seek to create the finest expression of tequila possible. We are excited to partner with HIPstr, whose team has a proven track record of building leading consumer businesses as we enter our next phase of growth.”

David Moross, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of HighPost, said, “ We are thrilled to support Wild Common, which is committed to crafting its world-class agave-based spirits the right way. The tequila and broader agave-based market continue to grow at a strong clip, and I am a firm believer in the business Andy Bardon and his team have built. We look forward to helping Wild Common continue to enhance its lineup of high-quality agave spirits and capitalize on what is a highly attractive market for growth.”

About HIPstr

HIPstr is the early-stage investment arm of HighPost Capital, LLC, a private investment firm wholly owned by HighPost Capital focused on the global consumer sector, that invests in media, consumer, and consumer technology enablement companies where it can hold proprietary insights. Leveraging its experienced team and disciplined approach, HIPstr seeks to partner with founders and entrepreneurs to provide robust financial and strategic guidance, strong consumer industry relationships, deep marketing experience, and the ability to help optimize logistics and supply chain, among other things. For more information, please visit https://www.highpost.com/hipstr/.

About HighPost Capital

HighPost Capital, LLC (“HighPost”) is a private investment firm focused on the global consumer sector. Founded by leading private equity fund investor and chief executive, David Moross, and successful marketing innovator, Mark Bezos, HighPost seeks to leverage the respective skills, network and experience of its principals to create long-term value for its portfolio companies. HighPost seeks to identify opportunities with family-controlled and entrepreneur-led companies that share a differentiated approach to value creation. For more information, please visit https://www.highpost.com.

About Wild Common

Founded in 2021 in Jackson Hole, Wyoming and distilled in the Jalisco Valley, Mexico, Wild Common creates agave spirits honoring tradition, community, and the land. Wild Common products consistently rank in the top <0.5% of agave spirits globally on taste and quality. Wild Common entered a number of spirits competitions in early 2024 and won double golds, golds, and took top honors at all of them. For more information, please visit https://wildcommon.com/.