Realbotix Announces Strategic Partnership with ROBOTIS INC

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tokens.com Corp.* (TSX-V: XBOT | Frankfurt Stock Exchange: 76M | OTC: XBOTF) (d/b/a “Realbotix” or the “Company”), a leading creator of humanoid robotics and relationship-based AI, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with ROBOTIS INC. The agreement designates Realbotix as an official developer partner, facilitating collaboration and integration with ROBOTIS' advanced robotic components and systems.

Under this partnership, Realbotix will leverage ROBOTIS' cutting-edge technology, including their renowned DYNAMIXEL line of actuators and motors that allow for smoother, more human-like movements to Realbotix’s robot line. As part of the agreement, Realbotix will have preferred purchaser status and pricing to ROBOTIS key robotic components.

"Partnering with ROBOTIS INC, a leader in advanced robotic technologies, allows us to integrate their state-of-the-art motors into our innovative customizable robots,” said Andrew Kiguel, CEO of Realbotix. “This collaboration enhances our product capabilities and expands our market reach. Together, we are poised to push the boundaries of what's possible in robotics and deliver exceptional value to our customers."

About Realbotix*

Realbotix is focused on creating customizable, human-like robots with AI integration. With manufacturing facilities in Nevada, Realbotix operates in a niche part of the massive robotics and AI sectors not occupied by many other companies.

Our robots have human-like appearance and movements. Our proprietary AI is developed specifically for human companionship. Our strength is the integration of companionship-AI and robotics to improve the human condition through connection, learning and play.

Realbotix also owns 15.3% of StoryFire Inc. as well as an inventory of cryptocurrencies and several crypto-related domain names.

* As previously disclosed, the Company intends to effect a legal name change to Realbotix Corp. following the approval by shareholders of a name change resolution at the upcoming Annual General Meeting. Until the finalization of such name change, all regulatory filings will continue to occur under the Company’s current legal name, Tokens.com Corp.

Visit Realbotix.AI to learn more.

About ROBOTIS Inc.

Robotis Ltd. manufactures and distributes robotics machines. The Company produces educational robotics, smart actuators, and other related products. Robotis markets its products globally.

For more information visit https://www.robotis.us/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements as well as management’s objectives, strategies, beliefs and intentions. Forward looking statements are frequently identified by such words as “may”, “will”, “plan”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “intend” and similar words referring to future events and results. Forward-looking statements are based on the current opinions and expectations of management. All forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including the speculative nature of cryptocurrencies, as described in more detail in our securities filings available at www.sedarplus.ca. Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements and we caution against placing undue reliance thereon. We assume no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.