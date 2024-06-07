CIM Group Brings Homesense to Northwoods Shopping Center in San Antonio, Texas

SAN ANTONIO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CIM Group announced today that it has signed a long-term lease with Homesense, a new concept from the parent company of HomeGoods, for an approximately 30,256-square-foot space at its Northwoods Shopping Center, a 443,148-square-foot regional community center offering a mix of shops, restaurants and entertainment.

Homesense offers customers large format stores with substantial collections including a wide array of furniture for every room and outdoors, materials for home design upgrades such as wallpaper, bathroom fixtures and lighting, as well as décor. Homesense will occupy the building which was vacated by Bed Bath & Beyond in Q3 2023. Barshop & Oles, in partnership with CIM Group’s in-house leasing team, represented the landlord in the transaction. Jeff Townsend of Rise Commercial Partners represented the tenant.

Northwoods Shopping Center is an outdoor shopping center offering 54 shops that provide a diverse mix of large format and boutique retail, restaurants, services and entertainment. The center offers top retailers including H-E-B grocery, Barnes & Noble, Nordstrom Rack, Marshall’s, Ulta Beauty and Old Navy; enticing eateries such as Chuy’s, Fish City Grill, La Madeleine French Bakery & Café and Red Robin; and a Regal Cinemas.

Located at the southeast corner of U.S. Highway 281 North and Loop 1604, Northwoods Shopping Center serves a vast community of single-family neighborhoods, apartments, offices and hotels.

For 30 years, CIM Group has applied its community-focused investing approach by utilizing its broad expertise in owning, developing, repositioning, and operating real estate assets to enhance communities throughout the Americas.

About CIM Group

CIM is a community-focused real estate and infrastructure owner, operator, lender and developer. Since 1994, CIM has sought to create value in projects and positively impact the lives of people in communities across the Americas by delivering more than $60 billion of essential real estate and infrastructure projects. CIM’s diverse team of experts applies its broad knowledge and disciplined approach through hands-on management of real assets from due diligence to operations through disposition. CIM strives to make a meaningful difference in the world by executing key environmental, social and governance (ESG) initiatives and enhancing each community in which it invests. For more information, visit www.cimgroup.com.