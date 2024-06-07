CUPE 1356-02 receives "no board" report approval, putting union in legal strike position on June 24

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--After ten months of negotiations without reaching an agreement, CUPE Local 1356-02 has requested and received the “no board” report, which will put the workers in a legal strike or lockout position at 12:01am on Monday, June 24, 2024.

CUPE 1356-02 represents 73 community safety student-workers at York University in CCTV and goSAFE. Their essential work at the university means that the campus community has not had to bring in external uniformed police officers and they provide an alternative to security and safety on university campuses. These workers are also students, using the money they make from their employment through York University to pay for tuition, housing, and other living costs as they pursue higher education.

“Our members are a crucial part of York University’s safe community,” said CUPE 1356 President Frank D’Agostino. “We walk people home, peacefully monitor the campus, and interact with the public at all hours of the day. If they wanted to, the university could show that they care about us too with fair wages and paid sick days.”

The main issues remain unsolved in the dispute are a living wage adjustment that reflect the cost-of-living crisis in Toronto, one of the most expensive cities in North America, and paid sick days.

Workers with CUPE 1356-02 voted 85 per cent in favour of a strike earlier this year. The local’s collective agreement expired in August of 2021.

This follows the conclusion of an 8-week labour disruption on April 19 by 3,000 contract instructors, teaching assistants, and research assistants at York University represented by CUPE Local 3903.