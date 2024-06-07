Vecima Networks Inc. Announces Termination of Asset Purchase Agreement with Casa Systems, Inc. and Cancellation of Subscription Receipts

VICTORIA, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vecima Networks Inc. (TSX:VCM) (“Vecima”) announces that the asset purchase agreement (the “APA”) that Vecima’s subsidiary, Vecima Technology Inc. (“Vecima Technology”), had entered into with Casa Systems, Inc. (“Casa”) and certain of Casa’s subsidiaries to acquire the cable business assets of Casa and such subsidiaries (the “Cable Business Assets”) has been terminated. At an auction held on May 29, 2024, Casa designated Vecima Technology as the back-up bidder for the Cable Business Assets. At a hearing before the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware (the “Bankruptcy Court”) on June 4, 2024, the Bankruptcy Court approved the sale of the Cable Business Assets to the successful bidder. The successful bidder has closed the purchase of the Cable Business Assets and the APA has been terminated in accordance with its terms.

The termination of the APA is a Termination Event (as defined in Vecima’s press release dated May 29, 2024) under the subscription receipt agreement entered into among Vecima, Computershare Trust Company of Canada (“Computershare”), as subscription receipt agent, and Raymond James Ltd., as sole bookrunner and sole underwriter, (the “Subscription Receipt Agreement”). As a result of the Termination Event, and pursuant to the terms of the Subscription Receipt Agreement, subscription receipt holders will have their funds returned by way of cheque from Computershare within three business days of the date hereof and all subscription receipts will be cancelled.

