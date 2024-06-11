Allied American USA Approved as a Delegated Claims Administrator by Lloyd’s of London

TAMPA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Allied American USA proudly announces that it has been awarded approval as a Delegated Claims Administrator (DCA) by Lloyd’s of London. DCAs are key outsourcing partners that support the Lloyd’s market by handling claims in an efficient way that improves policyholder outcomes. This prestigious milestone will allow Allied American to offer increased claim management services to its clients.

“We are excited to have the opportunity to provide DCA services to Lloyd’s of London,” said Joseph Jones, CEO of Allied American USA. “Allied American USA will continue to deliver a top-quality work product with accurate claims handling, timely claims processing, and superior customer service.” Jones thanked the company’s business partner, Aspen Insurance, and Carey Bond, U.S. Head of Claims at Lloyd’s for their support and invaluable guidance.

Allied American USA, headquartered in Tampa, Florida and founded in 2002, offers a wide range of claim management services for carriers, underwriters, program managers, MGA’s/MGU’s, and captives. Its proprietary claims management system allows custom tailoring to all size programs and detailed data reporting. Allied American’s services include TPA, catastrophe, general liability, products and property liability, property losses, litigation management, coverage and loss analysis, appraisals, special investigation and fraud (SIU), Directors and Officers (D&O), claims staffing, auditing and underwriting inspections. Its Flood Division services the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) and private flood insurance company claims.

“Our combination of experienced leadership and professional strengths has defined Allied American USA’s industry reputation for service and efficiency for over 20 years and we are proud to have been awarded this opportunity by Lloyds of London,” said Jones.

To learn more about Allied American USA, visit https://www.alliedamericanusa.com/