Pipeliner CRM Introduces Salesforce Connector

Important Message from Salesforce HQ: Pipeliner CRM launched its first-of-its-kind Salesforce Connector. The new offering provides sales teams access to Pipeliner’s CRM atop their existing Salesforce system. Users can enjoy the easier-to-navigate, intuitive interface of Pipeliner’s CRM rather than struggle with the outdated and cumbersome Salesforce front end. Designed to sit on top of the existing Salesforce interface, Pipeliner’s Salesforce Connector relies on field mapping through the tool to direct entities, such as leads, opportunities, accounts, notes, and more, from Salesforce into Pipeliner. For more information about the Pipeliner Salesforce Connector, visit https://www.pipelinersales.com/salesforce-connector. For more on Pipeliner CRM software, please visit Pipelinersales.com or get a 14-day free trial.

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pipeliner CRM, the leading sales enablement tool and CRM software, today launched its first-of-its-kind Salesforce Connector, seamlessly providing sales teams with access to Pipeliner’s CRM sitting on top of their existing Salesforce system.

With time, Salesforce’s platform has become cumbersome, complicated, non-user-friendly, and increasingly costly. This affects sales reps and creates major challenges for managers and executives. However, despite this many teams have invested significant time and money into setting up Salesforce and want to avoid the costs and disruptions that come with migrating to a new solution.

Recognizing this, Pipeliner developed the Pipeliner Salesforce Connector. The groundbreaking Connector coexists with existing Salesforce installations, leveraging all existing work in Salesforce without creating the need for double licensing costs. Sales teams can enjoy the easier-to-navigate, intuitive interface of Pipeliner’s CRM rather than struggle with the outdated and cumbersome Salesforce front end. Benefits of deploying the new Connector include:

Immediate Cost Savings

Sales teams can replace some of their expensive Salesforce licenses with more cost-effective Pipeliner licenses. For example, the cost of 350 Salesforce Unlimited licenses for a sales team is $1.38m per year (based on list price). To replace those same 350 licenses with the Pipeliner CRM Unlimited license would cost $630k, a savings of $756k annually.

Minimal Deployment Time

The Connector can be deployed in a few hours and uses a sales team’s existing Salesforce structure, requiring little support from IT departments. Due to its visual and intuitive nature, the Pipeliner CRM system can be learned within hours, minimizing the impact on teams using the platform for the first time.

Greater Visibility into Revenue

With the Connector, teams can increase their forecast accuracy, allowing for better sales performance management and coaching.

Realize Better ROI

Achieve improved ROI from existing Salesforce investments with the increased usage and productivity the Pipeliner Salesforce Connector offers. The average sales professional saves at least an hour per day using Pipeliner CRM versus Salesforce.

Designed to sit on top of the existing Salesforce interface, Pipeliner’s Salesforce Connector relies on field mapping through the tool to direct entities, such as leads, opportunities, accounts, notes, and more, from Salesforce into Pipeliner.

About Pipeliner CRM

Pipeliner CRM is elevating the perception and performance of the sales position. It begins by disrupting the CRM marketplace, leveraging the latest technology that quickly integrates with all other systems seamlessly, thereby minimizing costs and risks. Pipeliner adopts a unique approach to traditional CRM platforms by leveraging instant, dynamic visualization that drives rapid adoption rates and supreme user experiences. Its online and offline iOS and Android mobile apps address the largest audience possible and provide CRM functionality on the go.

Pipeliner is headquartered in Los Angeles, California, please engage with us on Facebook, LinkedIn, and @PipelinerCRM or visit us at PipelinerCRM.com