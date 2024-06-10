Readymag Simplifies Domain Purchase and Connection Process with Entri

Readymag now sells and offers free domains in their application with Entri. (Graphic: Business Wire)

DOVER, Del.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Readymag, the design tool for creating websites, has announced a significant enhancement to its platform with their integration with Entri to support domain purchase and connections. This integration allows users to seamlessly purchase and automatically connect custom domains directly within the Readymag user interface.

Readymag boasts a diverse user base, including large-scale enterprises, mid-level businesses, advertising and design agencies, as well as solo designers. With over three million websites created using Readymag across more than 95 countries, the platform is trusted by industry leaders such as Amazon, Airbnb, Skyscanner, Complex Media, and Atlas Obscura.

Recognizing the varying levels of technical expertise among its users, Readymag wanted a way to simplify the user experience around custom domains in their product, while also incentivizing free trial upgrades for their users.

Using Entri, Readymag was able to launch:

An in-app domain purchasing experience

Automatic DNS configuration for domains previously purchased on another provider

Free domains for users who upgrade

Readymag’s Entri integration simultaneously handles the notoriously complex process of DNS configuration for custom domains, while providing a way for their users to purchase domains, right within the Readymag UI.

In addition to the convenience of purchasing and connecting domains within the Readymag interface, their paid plan subscribers will also receive one free domain (up to a $12 value). This offer, made possible through Readymag's partnership with Entri, presents users with a valuable opportunity to acquire domains at no cost.

With the integration of the domain purchase feature, Readymag continues to demonstrate its commitment to providing innovative solutions that enhance the user experience and empower creatives worldwide.

About Entri

Entri is the API for custom domains. Their growing suite of products enables software companies to connect, sell, secure, and power custom domains with just a few lines of code. Learn more about how Entri is improving domains usability at Entri.com.

About Readymag

Readymag takes a unique niche between simple website builders and complex systems that require developers’ help. With Readymag, users can unleash their creative potential and build websites that stand out with up-to-date typography, impressive animations, and complete creative freedom, all without any layout limitations. From captivating landing pages and engaging editorials to stunning presentations, impressive portfolios, and interactive prototypes, Readymag covers it all.