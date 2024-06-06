Keysight and Ericsson to Demonstrate Pre-6G Network at IEEE International Conference on Communications 2024

SANTA ROSA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) and Ericsson have collaborated to create a pre-standard 6G network proof of concept that will be shown at the IEEE International Conference on Communications 2024. Presented at Ericsson’s booth, #318, the demonstration will showcase a prototype of 6G protocol stack using an Ericsson base station and an emulated user equipment (UE) provided by Keysight.

Exploring new frequency ranges for 6G wireless communication systems is underway, leveraging bandwidth and available spectrum. Using higher spectrum involves overcoming several development challenges, including the well-understood hurdles related to radio frequency (RF) propagation in these bands. In addition, the current 5G protocol stack will require modifications to support the larger bandwidths and higher carrier frequencies necessary for 6G applications, which have not been tested or deployed in the real world.

This demonstration, based on Ericsson’s pre-standard 6G concept and tailored for new spectrum bands, represents an initial step toward validating a 6G protocol stack. The modified 5G stack has been created using real-world hardware to establish a connection between a base station and an emulated UE. Starting with a simple digital interface, the teams collaborated to test various aspects of the protocol within the context of wider bandwidths, demonstrating the stack's potential effectiveness.

Freddie Södergren, Vice President, Head of Technology & Strategy for Business Area Networks at Ericsson, said: “As we navigate the early stages of 6G development, our focus is on learning and exploring the transformative potential of future technologies. Exploring new frequency bands creates a collaborative environment where diverse players can come together to shape the future contours of connectivity and technological innovation, ensuring that such advanced technologies are integrated seamlessly and sustainably into our connected world.”

Giampaolo Tardioli, Vice President, 6G and Next Generation Technology at Keysight, said: “By working closely with Ericsson throughout the development process, our two teams have been able to rapidly create a working link and show the feasibility of this technology. The learnings from the project are helping us to ensure that our solutions are 6G capable and ready in time to enable our customers to be first to market.”

Resources

About Keysight Technologies

At Keysight (NYSE: KEYS), we inspire and empower innovators to bring world-changing technologies to life. As an S&P 500 company, we’re delivering market-leading design, emulation, and test solutions to help engineers develop and deploy faster, with less risk, throughout the entire product life cycle. We’re a global innovation partner enabling customers in communications, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, automotive, semiconductor, and general electronics markets to accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Learn more at Keysight Newsroom and www.keysight.com.