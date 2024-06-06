Sprinklr and Reddit Expand Strategic Partnership to Help Connect Enterprises with Redditors

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sprinklr (NYSE: CXM), the unified customer experience management (Unified-CXM) platform for modern enterprises, and Reddit today announced an expanded strategic partnership. The partnership spans both Reddit’s Data API as well as its Advertising API, which is now open with Sprinklr as the first official partner.

Sprinklr works with many of the largest brands in the world to bring together teams, tools, and data for every customer facing team on one unified platform. Deep partnerships with social and digital channels help Sprinklr customers monitor and understand brand-relevant conversations, optimize brand content for maximum reach and engagement, and tailor advertising for maximum effectiveness and ROI.

“Reddit’s differentiated approach to interest-based communities allows for contextually rich engagement and a different approach to advertising. This is a compelling formula for Sprinklr enterprise customers and especially important as the privacy landscape continues to evolve," said Sprinklr VP of Global Partnerships, Jim Tomanchek. "Sprinklr is the only platform offering enterprise brands a unified approach to manage every aspect of their brand on Reddit. This integration will help our enterprise customers integrate Reddit as a core pillar of their brand and marketing strategies.”

“It’s getting harder for businesses to drive growth – there are fewer new places to reach, understand, and meaningfully engage with audiences online,” said Reddit’s VP of Business Development, Jonathan Flesher. “We’re excited to partner with Sprinklr because we know the deep value of Reddit’s contextually-rich discussions as a means for businesses to learn what people think, spot trends, test ideas, and participate in informed discussions. Our partnership with Sprinklr will connect their customers to the most relevant, engaged, and real conversations on the internet, and set them up for success.”

Sprinklr and Reddit Data API Integration

The Reddit Data API provides Sprinklr customers direct access to near real-time public conversations on Reddit. This social listening partnership will show relevant Reddit posts and comments in Sprinklr’s interactive customer dashboard. By combining Sprinklr’s best-in-class analytics with Reddit’s unmatched archive of constantly-updated human conversation, brands and businesses now have access to enhanced feedback and sentiment, trends, and competitive insights to better understand their customers, brand reputation, and power business growth.

Sprinklr and Reddit Advertising API Integration

As Reddit’s first advertising API partner, Sprinklr customers can access the full Reddit advertising suite and easily integrate Reddit into their enterprise advertising strategies and campaigns. Enhanced data and insights via the Sprinklr Data API integration can also help inform advertising strategies to reach intended audiences on Reddit.

Sprinklr is the only Reddit partner that provides brands with the ability to combine insights, organic content, and paid content on a unified platform. For more information on enhancing your brand presence on Reddit with Sprinklr, contact your Sprinklr team or visit, www.sprinklr.com.

About Sprinklr

Sprinklr is a leading enterprise software company for all customer-facing functions. With advanced AI, Sprinklr's unified customer experience management (Unified-CXM) platform helps companies deliver human experiences to every customer, every time, across any modern channel. Headquartered in New York City with employees around the world, Sprinklr works with more than 1,700 valuable enterprises — global brands like Microsoft, P&G, Samsung and more than 60% of the Fortune 100. Sprinklr's value to the enterprise is simple: We un-silo teams to make customers happier.

About Reddit

Reddit is a community of communities. It is built on shared interests, passion, and trust and is home to the most open and authentic conversations on the internet. Every day, Reddit users submit, vote, and comment on the topics they care most about. With 100,000+ active communities and approximately 82+ million daily active unique visitors, Reddit is one of the internet's largest sources of information. For more information, visit redditinc.com.