Mirantis Collaboration with Pure Storage Simplifies Data Management with Kubernetes

CAMPBELL, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mirantis, providing organizations with total control over their strategic infrastructure using open source software, today announced a collaboration with Pure Storage®, enabling customers to use Mirantis Kubernetes Engine (MKE) with the industry-leading Portworx® container data management platform to automate, protect, and unify modern data and applications at enterprise scale – reducing deployment time by up to 50%.

Mirantis is a Foundation member of Pure Storage's Technical Alliance program, enhancing the companies’ collaboration in support of their joint customers’ computing environments. The combination of Portworx Enterprise and MKE makes it possible for customers to deploy and manage stateful containerized applications, with the option of deploying Portworx Data Services for a fully-automated database-as-a-service (DBaaS).

By integrating with the Kubernetes API, Portworx automates storage operations, such as dynamic provisioning of persistent volumes on-demand for applications. This frees developers to focus on building applications instead of managing storage infrastructure. Additionally, administrators can configure policies to automatically schedule other tasks, such as creating cloud snapshots and backing up stateful applications and their volumes.

Data mobility is essential for multi-cloud and hybrid cloud deployments on Kubernetes. MKE runs on bare metal, on-premises private clouds, as well as AWS, Azure, and GCP public clouds. With the Portworx integration, containerized applications can be migrated between different MKE clusters, or between different infrastructure providers with the confidence that their data storage can also move without compromising integrity.

"Our integration with Portworx by Pure Storage is a significant step forward in simplifying persistent container storage for enterprises," said Shaun O’Meara, chief technology officer, Mirantis. "By integrating Portworx's advanced capabilities with Mirantis Kubernetes Engine, we're empowering organizations to accelerate their modernization initiatives while maintaining the highest standards of performance and reliability."

"With Mirantis, we're enabling enterprises to unlock the true potential of Kubernetes data, driving innovation and agility across their infrastructure while eliminating time-intensive storage management and maintenance using self-service for storage," said Louis Vitiello, director of Emerging Alliances & Technology Alliance Program, Pure Storage. "Together, we're empowering platform engineering and DevOps leaders to overcome complexity and achieve unparalleled scale in their application modernization efforts."

MKE provides enterprises with the easiest, fastest, and most secure way to deploy cloud native applications at scale in any environment. It is the only enterprise container platform that provides both Kubernetes and Swarm container orchestration – delivering a simple, complete cloud native experience and a central point of collaboration for developers and operations to build, run, and scale cloud native applications.

