Comcast Advertising and TransUnion Partner to Enable Advertisers to Create and Activate Audiences for Addressable TV Campaigns Across Linear and Streaming

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Comcast Advertising and TransUnion (NYSE: TRU), a global information and insights company, announced a new privacy-forward agreement in which audiences within the Comcast footprint of close to 32MM households can be matched to information within TransUnion’s identity graph to build custom, advanced audience segments for addressable TV advertising campaigns on Comcast platforms.

“With growing issues of signal loss impacting the quality of data, advertisers are seeking more solutions to enable them to accurately target and reach their intended audiences,” said Carmela Fournier, Vice President and GM, Data, Comcast Advertising. “Addressable TV offers a powerful solution for advertisers to confidently reach their desired consumers that would not have been reached with traditional TV alone; in fact, we’ve found 1 in 3 target households would not have been reached without addressable. Our new integration with TransUnion will allow advertisers and agencies to easily tap into valuable audiences delivering effective and efficient addressable advertising at the household level, while upholding the highest standards of consumer privacy.”

Through this integration Comcast’s audience data is directly matched with TransUnion’s already existing robust identity assets in a privacy-first way, allowing advertisers to create custom audiences and obtain an actionable profile of ideal customers to achieve greater reach and performance. These audiences can then be utilized for addressable TV advertising, which ensures advertisers can target intended audiences at the household level with precision and improved accuracy to drive incremental reach.

“When it comes to audience data, advertisers need to activate at scale, and with speed, ease, and transparency to ensure success,” said Gareth Davies, SVP Product Management at TransUnion. “Our integration with Comcast Advertising will provide advertisers with a better understanding of their high-value audiences, including the size of a specific audience, to activate against and deliver addressable campaigns to households via linear and streaming TV.”

About Comcast Advertising

Comcast Advertising is the advertising division of Comcast. As a global leader in media, technology and advertising, Comcast Advertising fosters powerful connections between brands and their audiences as well as among publishers, distributors, MVPDs, agencies and other industry players. Effectv, its advertising sales division, helps local, regional and national advertisers connect with their audiences on every screen by using advanced data to drive targeting and measurement of their campaigns. FreeWheel, its media and technology arm, provides the technology, data enablement and convergent marketplaces required to ensure buyers and sellers can transact across all screens, across all data types and all sales channels, in order to ensure the ultimate goal – results for marketers. Comcast Advertising, along with NBCUniversal and Sky, is part of the Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA). Visit http://comcastadvertising.com/ to learn more.

About TransUnion

TransUnion is a global information and insights company with over 13,000 associates operating in more than 30 countries. We make trust possible by ensuring each person is reliably represented in the marketplace. We do this with a Tru™ picture of each person: an actionable view of consumers, stewarded with care. Through our acquisitions and technology investments we have developed innovative solutions that extend beyond our strong foundation in core credit into areas such as marketing, fraud, risk and advanced analytics. As a result, consumers and businesses can transact with confidence and achieve great things. We call this Information for Good® — and it leads to economic opportunity, great experiences and personal empowerment for millions of people around the world. http://www.transunion.com/business