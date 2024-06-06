Bojangles Partners with ezCater to Offer Convenient Catering for Any Occasion

Bojangles, historically known as a go-to for gatherings of all kinds – from tailgates to family dinners, celebratory occasions to corporate meetings – now officially offers catering through a new partnership with ezCater, the leading food for work technology company in the United States. (Photo: Business Wire)

CHARLOTTE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bojangles, historically known as a go-to for gatherings of all kinds – from tailgates to family dinners, celebratory occasions to corporate meetings – now officially offers catering through a new partnership with ezCater, the leading food for work technology company in the United States.

Beginning today, customers across the brand’s footprint will be able to place catering orders from participating restaurants for breakfast, lunch and dinner to feed the whole crowd with convenient delivery and pick-up options through ezCater. Simply visit ezcater.com/brand/pvt/bojangles to place an order.

ezCater’s technology makes it easy for Bojangles’ customers to place their catering orders online. They can simply choose items from the Bojangles menu and schedule a delivery or pickup. There is a $50 delivery minimum, and items are portioned to feed crowds, with descriptions indicating how much food comes with each order.

“Since Bojangles started in 1977, our brand has been synonymous with bringing people together over delicious, home-cooked food. That’s truly what ‘It’s Bo Time’ is all about,” said Sergio Perez, Bojangles’ Sr. Director of Omnichannel Initiatives. “We’re there for our fans and customers on all occasions, and now we’ve made sharing Bojangles’ famous chicken, biscuits and tea even easier with ezCater.”

This is Bojangles’ first official venture into catering as a company, though select franchisees have previously offered this convenience. The streamlined move indicates Bojangles’ widespread commitment to making its food accessible for gatherings of all kinds and celebrating fans at every moment. From popular breakfast items like its signature made-from-scratch biscuits and Bo Rounds to staple lunch and dinner items like fried chicken, sandwiches, fixins and Legendary Iced Tea, there’s something for everyone on the catering menu. As summer approaches, Bojangles expects fans to take advantage of this offering for graduations, summer celebrations, family gatherings, weddings and more.

“ezCater is extremely well-positioned in the business catering market,” added Perez, “so we’re excited about the potential to bring our beloved breakfast biscuits and popular chicken to more and more businesses all across Bojangles country.”

“We are thrilled to support Bojangles in launching their catering program and look forward to sending them large, incremental orders from workplaces across the country,” said Michelle Smart, Chief Customer Care Officer at ezCater. “They are sure to be a big hit with our customers. What could be better than bringing your team together over a platter of their delicious chicken biscuits?”

Bojangles plans to celebrate the new catering option by catering special moments and gatherings with some lucky fans throughout the summer, so stay tuned for more on the festive opportunities.

About Bojangles, Inc.

Bojangles is a Carolina-born restaurant chain specializing in craveable Southern food made by hand from real recipes. Founded in 1977 as a single location in Charlotte, N.C., the beloved brand continues to grow – currently at around 800 company-owned and franchised restaurants – bringing its focus on food and people along with it. For more information about Bojangles’ handcrafted approach to food and community impact, visit www.bojangles.com. To join in on the fan fun, follow Bojangles on Instagram, TikTok and Twitter.

About ezCater

ezCater is the leading food for work technology company in the US, connecting anyone who needs food for their workplace to over 100,000 restaurants nationwide. For workplaces, ezCater provides flexible and scalable solutions for everything from recurring employee meals to one-off meetings, all backed by 24/7 customer service with real humans. ezCater also enables companies to manage their food spend in a single, customizable platform. For restaurant partners, ezCater helps them grow their business by bringing them more orders and new high-value customers. To learn more, visit www.ezcater.com.

