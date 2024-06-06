Daimler Truck North America Partners with Tavant to Launch Best in Class, AI-driven Warranty System

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tavant, a leading provider of Service Lifecycle Management (SLM) solutions, and Daimler Truck North America LLC (DTNA), the largest heavy-duty truck manufacturer in North America and a leading producer of medium-duty trucks and specialized commercial vehicles, are thrilled to announce their latest partnership to transform DTNA’s service operations to enhance customer experience and dealer productivity. This collaboration signifies a significant expansion of a decade-long global technology partnership between Daimler Truck Group and Tavant.

DTNA sought a cutting-edge solution to modernize its existing warranty system with advanced features for its employees and partners. Tavant's Service Lifecycle Management (SLM) solution emerged as the clear choice, exceeding the company’s rigorous requirements. Tavant's solution excels with its comprehensive suite of modules, encompassing warranty registration, inventory management, claims management, and service analytics. It will enable DTNA to improve claim data, empower users to create ad-hoc reports, and leverage machine learning to predict standard repair processes.

“We are excited to expand our global partnership with Daimler through DTNA,” said Sarvesh Mahesh, CEO of Tavant. “Our AI-driven SLM solutions will empower DTNA to achieve their innovation objectives and drive forward with enhanced efficiency. This partnership reaffirms our commitment to providing advanced, customer-centric solutions to deliver value-driven outcomes and support DTNA’s strategic goals. By integrating GenAI technology, we aim to transform and future-proof their service operations, ensuring they remain leaders in the industry.”

The solution’s GenAI-powered modules, Warranty.AI and Knowledge.AI, will allow dealers to search for vehicle information using natural language. DTNA will benefit from the code prediction feature, which utilizes text and VMRS (Vehicle Maintenance Reporting Standards) code analysis to make accurate code selections, thereby improving dealer experience and standardizing coding. Furthermore, advanced reporting tools will facilitate the easy submission of required data for regulatory reporting.

“With a successful partnership of over a decade, Tavant has consistently demonstrated its ability to deliver AI-first service lifecycle management solutions that align with Daimler Truck Group’s long-term strategic vision,” said Vikas Khosla, CRO of Tavant. “Partnering with Tavant allows Daimler Truck Group to leverage the latest technology and transform their service operations. This collaboration aligns with their commitment to staying at the forefront of technological advancement and delivering unparalleled value to their customers.”

About DTNA

Daimler Truck North America LLC, headquartered in Portland, Oregon, designs, engineers, manufactures and, markets medium- and heavy-duty trucks, school buses, vehicle chassis, and their associated technologies and components under the Freightliner, Western Star, Thomas Built Buses, Freightliner Custom Chassis Corp, and Detroit brands. Daimler Truck North America is a subsidiary of Daimler Truck Holding AG (XETR: DTG), one of the world’s leading commercial vehicle manufacturers.

About Tavant Service Lifecycle Management

Tavant’s Service Lifecycle Management (SLM) Solutions are designed to transform how organizations manage their service operations. Our comprehensive suite includes industry-leading Warranty & Claims Management, Product Registration, Supplier Recovery, Part Returns, Service Contracts, Extended Warranty, Recalls Management, Advanced Analytics, and Reporting. The suite is further enhanced by Generative AI and machine learning capabilities through Tavant Manufacturing Analytics Platform (TMAP), which leverages AI/ML algorithms to deliver real-time actionable insights such as suspect claim scoring, warranty codes prediction, and failure clustering. For more information, visit tavant.com/slm.

About Tavant

Headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Tavant is a digital products and solutions company that provides impactful results to its customers across North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Founded in 2000, the company employs over 3000 people and is a recognized top employer. Tavant is creating an AI-powered intelligent enterprise by reimagining customer experiences, driving operational efficiencies, and improving collaboration. Find Tavant on LinkedIn.